In the words of Jett Himself: "once when I hit that kicker in the middle sky shot, I closed my eyes. I had a full conversation with Jesus and I thought he had his arms open for me. But I opened them and I somehow was safe." For that...Jett Lawrence is your Ironman Save of the Day.

Film: Tom Journet/Chris Post

Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

Save of the Day is brought to you by MIPS, a world leader in helmet-based safety and the company behind the Mips® safety system, trusted by helmet brands across a wide range of applications — from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction work. Used by riders of all skill levels and found in helmets from many of the top brands on the market today. Spot the difference, look for the yellow dot, and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.