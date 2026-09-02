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FIM North America Names Roster for 2026 FIM Intercontinental Games

September 2, 2026, 11:05am
FIM North America Names Roster for 2026 FIM Intercontinental Games

The following is a press release from the FIM North America:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — FIM North America announced its roster for the 2026 FIM Intercontinental Games, taking place Dec. 10-13 at the famed Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna in Goiânia, Brazil, with all six FIM Continental Unions (CONU) battling for global bragging rights.

After a successful inaugural event in 2024, the 2026 FIM Intercontinental Games will provide an opportunity for FIM North America — which is made up of the American Motorcyclist Association, Canadian Motorcycle Association and Barbados Motoring Federation — to once again compete against the remaining CONUs from around the world, including Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania.

“The FIM Intercontinental Games offers an excellent opportunity to showcase the abilities of our North American riders on a global stage,” FIM North America President and AMA President and CEO, Rob Dingman said. “We are confident in the group that we selected to represent our continent, as each of these racers have shown the necessary skill, determination and pride to compete on behalf of our CONU in this international competition.” 

This year’s event will include circuit racing in Supersport and Supersport 300 classes, with riders racing aboard FIM-provided Yamaha YZF-R3 and YZF-R7 motorcycles. New this year, motocross will be added to the racing schedule at the FIM Intercontinental Games under an MX2 format.

Teams will be made up of four riders per category, including one female rider per team, with 12 total racers representing FIM North America in Brazil.

The list of FIM North America competitors include:

Circuit Racing:
Team Manager — Michael Martin

Supersport (SSP):

  • Josh Herrin
  • Max Toth
  • Blake Davis
  • Mallory Dobbs

Supersport 300 (SSP300):

  • Hank Vossberg
  • Matthew Chapin
  • Kensei Matsudaira
  • Ella Dreher

Motocross:
Team Manager — Steve Westfall

MX2:

About FIM North America

FIM North America is one of six Continental Unions (CONUs) recognized as geographical subdivisions and accountable to the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). It was founded in 1998. The national federations who are members of FIM North America are, by virtue of their geographical area and their membership in the FIM, the American Motorcyclist Association, the Barbados Motoring Federation and the Canadian Motorcycle Association. FIM North America establishes an annual calendar of Continental Championship events and other activities and declares champions in designated disciplines and classes. Its member federations issue CONU licenses to riders participating in FIM NA events as well as those who are participating in Continental Championship events organized in other CONUs. For more information, visit  https://fim-northamerica.com.

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