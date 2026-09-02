Matthes: So, Weege, like I mentioned, the results seem to be the kicker. The final cherry. Weege, what do you think?

Weege: Yeah, I do have to acknowledge that other part. So, you were tipped off maybe by insiders. I was tipped off by just sitting next to Stew [James Stewart] every weekend [in the broadcast booth]! Eli came back for Millville and Washougal, and he seemed upbeat, seemed like he was in a positive mood. It did not at all indicate how bad the riding was going to be. So, we just all thought, "All right, it didn't work out. Maybe bike was off at Millville. He'll be better at Washougal." That wasn't any better. "Ah, give him two weeks off. That'll get better." But, dude, Stew just kept saying this to me over and over, he's like, "I don't like what I'm seeing. I don't like what I'm hearing, even in the interviews." And I'm like, "What do you mean? In the interviews, Eli looks like he's more pumped than ever to get back on the bike." And then Stew just went started explaining how it ended for him. And his point was, "I had no idea it was ending when it was ending. I still showed up to the races thinking I was going to be good, and then I'd be in the race and I'd be like, 'Something's different. Something's wrong.' And then the next week, I'd be like, 'Okay, well, this week it'll be okay.' And then the same thing would happen." I'm not joking with you guys. Basically, after Millville, Stew told me this was going to happen, and then we went to Washougal and that backed it up. He saw a lot of of what he was going through when it ended for him. He's like, "This is exactly how it went for me at the same track." Now, Eli did get better those last couple races. Stew chose not to even race after that.

Matthes: Yeah, I thought Ironman was definitely fine. Like good.

Weege: Yeah. And Budds also. But what Stew told me that was interesting. I'm like, "Yeah, I guess that Pala injury might have really did it." And Stew's like, "Nah, man, I was never worried about getting hurt." He's like, "That doesn't even cross my mind." He just knows there's a difference when basically your whole life you've been fast and all of a sudden, you're like, "I don't get it. I feel like I should be good right now and it's just not working."

Matthes: The only thing that I would push back on that a little bit was Stew was out of shape, right? That's all. I would just push back a little bit on that. Like Stew was not in the shape he needed to be when he retired.

Weege: Yeah. But he felt like there was nothing he could do that would make it better. Like he went back to the team and they're like, "Is it the bike?" He's like, "Trust me, man, it's not the bike. I don't need to be in better shape. None of that is going to help. It's just gone, man. It's just gone." And yeah, it's been better for Eli here over these last few races, but I also had—I'm not going to name him—but I had another Hall of Famer, dude, he called me toward the end of supercross when we were trying to figure this all out! And he's like, "Eli's going to be done." I'm like, "What?" He's like, "Yeah."

Matthes: I remember this! Yep, yep.

Weege: He's like, "You guys are trying to figure out scoop tire, hurt, pressure, Hunter, Roczen, it doesn't matter—he's just done." And I'm like, "That's ridiculous." And he was right! So, I feel like these guys at that level, the guys who have been at the peak of the peak, maybe they got a window into the mindset. Like you said, they know that climb and how far he was going to have to get to get back to where he wanted to be. They seem to know.

Matthes: Okay, the Hall of Famer guy. I know who you're talking about because you told us about it. But I mean, Eli did sign a contract for 2027 supercross. So, like, at that time, he was coming back.

Weege: Yeah, I hear what you're saying, but both this guy and Stew said the same thing. They're like, "You don't know it's ending when it's ending." I'm sure Eli, after Cleveland thought, "Give me two weeks. I'll be back." "Oh, going into round one of motocross, I'll be back." "Okay, Millville. I'll be back." "Okay. Washougal, I'll be back." "It's going to come back at some point." The Hall of Famer guy told me he thought the same thing going into what turned out to be his final season. He thought he was going to keep winning! But he didn't. Only the outsiders can be like, "Trust me, bro, it ain't coming back."

Matthes: Yeah. Listen, I’ll go with JT 85-15. You know crashing, injuries, compounded, and then yeah. And then the results are like, I mean, again, Benny Bloss, he's like, "What am I doing?” Benny the grim reaper?

Weege: We have to acknowledge that. Yeah. I mean, the irony. Benny battles Stew in 2016 and Eli in 2026. [Laughs]