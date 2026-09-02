After a wild day overall at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship finale at Ironman Raceway, three champions were crowned in WMX and the 250 and 450 Classes. Hunter Lawrence bested his brother Jett to claim his first 450 title and while Hunter had stats on his side to prove his title was legitimate, more overall wins, moto wins, etc.—some online chatter is claiming that Jett threw the title in favor of his brother. With having won the first 20 motos of the championship, the two Australians were the only two riders mathematically able to win the championship heading into the finale in Indiana. So, a Lawrence on a Honda was guarenteed the title.
The brothers entered Ironman one point apart, but then Jett pretty much ran the worst race of his 450MX career. Steve Matthes had Darren Lawrence, father of the two brothers, call into Monday night’s PulpMX Show to clear the air. As you will read, Darren simply said, “We're not that type of people.”
He added: “There's no way in the world we've come this far, risen to the to the top of the sport [and thrown it on purpose].”
And later said, “I understand why people think that because people believe Jett is an alien, Jett normally does Jett things and he just didn't, you know.”
You can read the interview with Darren Lawrence here or watch the full segment from Monday night’s live PulpMX Show at the bottom of the post.
Steve Matthes: Look, Hunter Lawrence, man that supercross loss, right? Just devastating. And to come back and win outdoors and look, he was the better brother all year. He really was outside of like one stat. He really was. I'm happy for Hunter. Jet stole some SMX titles from him at the last round, so just congratulations on Hunter winning it. It was really cool to see.
Darren Lawrence: Thank you. The kid definitely worked hard and deserved a win for sure. After doing what he did in supercross and then just coming up short I'm pumped for the kid that he stuck in there and showed that grit that we all know Hunter's got. He didn't give up and just kept fighting.
Yeah. And when Deegs went down and Hunter plowed into him, I was like, “Oh, boy.” But once he got going, he was going faster than everybody but Jorge Prado for most of the moto. He really was.
Yeah. Jorge was on the gas on Saturday, man. He rode good. But, yeah, Hunter was on a mission because I was watching him and watching Jett and I'm just going, “Jett, what are you doing? Get going mate, get going!” And, yeah, Hunter was hauling.
Obviously there's a lot of talk, Darren, about the Jett and throwing this thing. , We know his ankle was hurt. He certainly looked like it after moto one. What do you have to say to those people though? You're probably not going to change their mind, Darren, but from the outside, what are your thoughts on some of that stuff that's out there in the universe?
Well, people always have their opinions, Steve, of what they think happened. If Jett did what Jett (usually) does and he won the weekend, well, then a different demographic of people would have went, “Oh yeah, well, Jett got it handed to him. Hunter should have won it.” So, you're never going to please all the people. You know the saying. But Jett just didn't Jett. That's the problem. You know, he didn't look good because I was watching going, “What are you doing, mate?” And then when I started to watch him, obviously you see he's off balance. And then I think one of the lads radioed up around the tree turn. He was going across all the ruts, he wouldn't go in the ruts. And I was just watching that right foot. And I'm just like, "Yeah, something's not right." He already tweaked it in the qualifying because the deep ruts were grabbing his toes and pulling his toes across and that's what was tweaking it pretty bad. So, he was already hurting. And then after that moto, he just said, “I couldn't go any quicker. It was hurting that freaking bad.” He said, “I just didn't want to die.” He said, “I just put my head down, bum up, and tried to get as much flow as I could do,” but he said I wasn't going to die over it. In the times that he did beat Hunter (this year), he said, “I've had to ride so close to what my edge is because of my foot.” He said, “Oh, just on that track. I wasn't prepared to go any quicker because I thought I would die.” And like we've seen that second one, he nearly did die. [Laughs]
Yeah, that was a close one! Oh, boy. Honestly, what I thought Darren, I didn't know anything about the ankle. I didn't hear anything about it beforehand. So, I'm watching it live. Obviously he sees Hunter goes down. I thought he might be waiting for Hunter because and then he would be like, “All right, it's on now.” I thought, “Okay, Jett is going to go when Hunter gets close to him.” But dude, Hunter was going three seconds a lap quicker. Jett never got lower.
Yeah, Jett sat on 2:15. His fastest lap was a 2:15.0. Jorge went between 10 and 12. RJ averaged 2:13. I understand why people think that because people believe Jett is an alien, Jett normally does Jett things and he just didn't, you know? So, like I said, “Mate, it's one moto out of all your life that you just didn’t do Jett. So, I understand why people think you did what you did,” but everyone's going to have an opinion of what they think, and they don't understand that Jett doesn't get a bonus for second place. He wants to win.
Because of, you know, the self-proclaimed best agent in the world [former Lawerence brother agent Lucas Mirtl], Jett doesn't get second or third place bonuses. Jett only gets stuff when he wins. So, right, the people thinking we made bank you're getting the wrong information from obviously choice media people in the world that think they know their shit and they haven't got a clue. Hunter’s deal was done, base salary side of things was pretty much agreed to Budds Creek last year, and then we just worked out bonus structures throughout the start of this year, and it was signed months ago. So, it didn't matter what Hunter did this year, his salary, his contract was already done, and it's well, well above what he would have got with a kicker for a championship. So, people that think they know what what's going on in those circumstances, good on you. Obviously you're getting your five seconds of fame on the comments.
So, the Lawrence family would have won more money for Jett to win, right? That's what you're saying, right?
That's correct. Yes. If Jett would have won and Hunter would got second, we would have got made hundreds of thousands of dollars more. So, your theories are great stories and great clickbait, people. Yeah, good job. Because it dumbfounds me that people don't understand that these websites get money from more clickbait. They get more money from interactions. So, they say outlandish things or stretch the truth or stretch a lie just to make more money on themselves. So, they might as well be on OnlyFans, honestly.
Yeah, listen, it's actually it goes further than sports, politics, sports, you name it, the social media companies. Yeah, they thrive on hate. They thrive on dividing people. They love it. They're making money. People are making money.
And I understand it. That's how you get the division. And then people get on there and that creates debate and riles up and creates traffic on their site and gives money. But there's no way in the world we've come this far, risen to the to the top of the sport, and I say that humbly, obviously we're in the top six to seven of athletes in the world—
—You are! We'll give you that, right. [Laughs] You guys are at the top.
There's Jeffrey, Lucas, Sasha, Kay de Wolf, Haiden, Eli, you know, like Cooper [Webb], like, please, I can go on. But we've gotten to that level of, “Hey, we're in the conversation of the top of the world.” We don't do that from doing shit like what people think we did. We're not that type of people. And for them to, all of a sudden—and this is what the general public will do, they're like blades of grass, whichever way the wind blows, they'll go that direction. All of a sudden, there's one theory thrown out there and everyone wants to believe it and get in and put their $0.05 worth. So, I feel for them because it's a sad place to be.
Well, what I said is if Jett’s giving this to Hunter, why did he ride his balls off to get Jorge last week in the second moto? I mean he was pushing! You know, like it would have been so easy for Jett to be like, “Eh, I don't care. Yeah, here's three more points for Hunter.” You know.
Why did Jett even come back? Why did he put himself out to be hurt again, and to give someone a shot at beating Jett Lawrence? Why? He didn't have to. Most doctors and surgeons would go, “Ah, we don't think it's the greatest thing to do.” Honda definitely were like, hey, whatever you think, whatever you think is right. Lars went to meetings with Jonny O'Mara, Warren Kramer on X-rays and MRIs on Jett’s foot because he was concerned. “Hey, we just we want our investment of the future to be the best for years to come.” So, Jett Lawrence didn't have to put himself out there, but no one's actually reported that because that's probably just speaking the truth and that's a bit boring. So, it doesn't get the clickbait. But he didn't have to come back, you know, but he came back and put himself through 21 motos of pain to give it away in the last one? Yeah, I'm sorry. It doesn't make sense, but it makes a great story!
And again, in the end, Hunter was the best brother. He really was. Just totally deserves this thing, man. And he rode great. He rode amazing in that first moto, you know? So, second Moto Jett's ankle was just taped really good. It's what Doc G was telling Weigandt.
Yeah, we taped it. We taped it and we put that other peg back on just to try it. But what was happening is when, because the peg was so long, it was putting pressure through the heel. So, when he hit a bump, the force of the bump would go through the heel and then push his knee forward. So, at Budds Creek, if you go and have a look, the first quarter of the track, where all the turns are, and you're on the side of the tire. Hunter and Jorge were faster than him. And then the second half of the track where he could charge downhills and use more rolling speed around ruts and so forth, Jett would pull them back in, so they were sort of matching each other's lap times. When I spoke to Jett about it, he said, “I can't get light enough going in over the bumps because it's pushing through my heel and pushing my knee forward.” So that's why this week we tried the normal peg and Jett was like, “You know what? My foot's not too bad now. And because I can put it in the arch and my heels not sitting on the peg. I have a chance of the foot sitting on the peg but not bouncing off."
So, he said it was sort of worthless on the side of the tire stuff. “Yes, it gave me a bit of comfort on big G outs and landings,” but the other peg, he thought he could perform faster. So, that's the first thing I asked after qualifying when it pulled his boot. I was like, “Mate, did we make a booboo? Was it too deep for the peg?” And he's like, “No, it's not the peg. I jammed my foot in the ground, the ruts, the dirt's pulling my toe around and off the bike. And because I can't grip the bike with my ankle as good, it's just shit. The track’s just deeper and the ruts are deeper and it's just nailing my foot.” I'm like, “Okay, well, let's just we've got to be smarter, pick shallow ruts.” So yeah, it was we tried everything because we knew Hunter would be on the gas. You know, we knew he was the strongest sort of opponent. So, we're trying to just match his speed, and we just didn't have it.
Darren, so, the ankle, we've seen it like he's tweaked it and it's bugged him before. Is this anything to worry about for SMX?
I really hope he's just broken the scar tissue off some more. And that's what the surgeon said when we went and seen him in the big break, you know, like, “How are we going? Are we doing damage?” He says, “No, you're not doing damage. It's sort of kind of a blessing because it can knock scar tissue off.” But he said, “As a surgeon would I say, yeah, keep on riding your motorcycle? I'd be saying no. Because of risk of hurting it again.” But he said, “You're doing a great job at looking after it all. The gap around the bone is really, really good, symmetrical. The bone is solid. You're just going to have to go through pain and it won't start to improve until eight months.” And that's when we found that two weeks off was around about the eight-week mark. And it really did start to improve. But as it improves and you get a little more motion, then obviously typical an athlete just pushes a little more and therefore you start to hurt it again. So, I'd say Jett’s probably his own worst enemy because he wants to win. He wants to succeed. You just keep pushing it to the next level, you know?
Yeah, so hopefully it's going to be a yeah, and he'll race SMX?
It'll be a touch and go. It's obviously still sore because he tweaked it really good. But what we've got to work out is we got through MX without anything happening. Because as we remember last year or the year before when he injured his shoulder at Hangtown, we obviously were compensating with the bum shoulder and riding, and that's how he did his thumb, and he ended up missing out on the outdoors. So, that was our biggest concern. We've got to work out with SMX with the load of the rhythm lanes and so forth. Do we cut our losses and let the lad do some proper recovery and heal up? Because Anaheim 1 will be here in four and a bit months. Yeah. Or does the overextension and the extra pain he goes through, does that help knock and scar tissue off to get some more range of motion back? So, it's like everything, it's a gamble and there's probably no correct answer, but you try to make the best decision for Jett's future and long term.
Matthes: No, the bike excites you. That's good. Yeah, I, I like I said, you're such a tinkerer and you're like looking at the bike and what they do and these changes and you're looking at, okay, they did this to do to address this, and they did this to address that. And you're like, sweet.
Yeah, I'm, I'm super pumped. I can't wait to get on the thing.
Derek Schuster: Dazzy, here. Just want to go back to the start of summer here a little bit obviously. I spent a little bit of time at the Dog Pound with you guys and see how calm and calculated you are. And you're kind of you know, you're very methodical about how you handle things there. And I'm kind of curious. So, Hunter comes off, you know, what I'd say is a devastating finish to the supercross season, you know, losing at the final round. How do you help him regroup to, like, challenge for this championship that's starting two weeks later again and get him prepped and in the right headspace for that.
Just congratulate him on such a great job because no one had him in the conversation at the start of the year, and I didn't think that we would get to there. I was hoping to be in the conversation. I thought we could be a wonderful guy this year, because the year before I thought we were a four to seven, and that was about right. You know, we're about there. So, I was hoping to be in the conversation and for him to progress through the year and be the guy that people are, were chasing sort of kind of for that little bit. I was, yeah, the kid’s…he's gnarly. He's a bad, bad mother…you know?
Schuster: Yeah. He is.
So yeah, I was super pumped for him. So, instead of just, yeah, I just built him up and told him what I truly thought, like, “Dude, impressed me.” He's a bad boy.
Schuster: And do you feel he needed a little help with that?
And so are the other 20 dudes. I don't want to discount any of the other lads. They're bad dudes like out there. All of them. So, I just built him up and said, “Right, let's go to motocross and let's start off. Let's build a championship.” And I think he was like, he knew his brother was hurt. I think he was like, “Damn, Jett’s going to struggle. I need to stamp my name on this thing.” And took the bull by the horns and went at it, you know?
So, hey, Darren. Today was a big deal. Eli Tomac announced he's done after SMX obviously like he's a legend for sure. And your boy, your boys were stoked to race with him when they first moved up and all of that. But yeah, man just a legend, right? Your thoughts on him hanging it up?
Yeah. Sad day, sad day. And I respect the man, the family and it's a shame, but it's also I'm happy the man's retiring. He's walking on both legs and can live his life now, knowing that he did not leave anything on the table. He gave it his all and achieved great things and will be known in the sport and his name will be embedded in that wall of greats forever. So, hats off to him and, yeah, cheers Eli. Great career. And thanks for being a gentleman of the sport and honorable, you know.
I always thought it was it Matterley [Motocross of Nations] with Jett and him, was cool. I was like, “This is cool. Like, this is the future. And this is the old guy trying to hang on still and like, they're going at it.” You know, maybe that would be the last gasp of Eli, outdoor wise, not supercross wise. That was awesome.
Yeah. And it blew me away the start of this season, like Eli and Kenny, the start of the supercross season. Like Holy Dooley. I was like, “Man, these boys are on the gas. They are going to be a problem. We have to try and close this gap.” They were on it. I I've said it many times that some of the stuff I've seen at the start of this year in supercross, I'm like, that's the best I've seen. Eli. But then I'm probably talking through my butt a little bit because I probably didn't pay that much attention five years ago or eight years ago, you know, so I probably shouldn't say that, but I was impressed with how he rode the bike at the start of this year. I was like, “Man, that's impressive.” What a legend.
Watch the full segment with Darren Lawrence below: