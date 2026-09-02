Yeah, that was a close one! Oh, boy. Honestly, what I thought Darren, I didn't know anything about the ankle. I didn't hear anything about it beforehand. So, I'm watching it live. Obviously he sees Hunter goes down. I thought he might be waiting for Hunter because and then he would be like, “All right, it's on now.” I thought, “Okay, Jett is going to go when Hunter gets close to him.” But dude, Hunter was going three seconds a lap quicker. Jett never got lower.

Yeah, Jett sat on 2:15. His fastest lap was a 2:15.0. Jorge went between 10 and 12. RJ averaged 2:13. I understand why people think that because people believe Jett is an alien, Jett normally does Jett things and he just didn't, you know? So, like I said, “Mate, it's one moto out of all your life that you just didn’t do Jett. So, I understand why people think you did what you did,” but everyone's going to have an opinion of what they think, and they don't understand that Jett doesn't get a bonus for second place. He wants to win.

Because of, you know, the self-proclaimed best agent in the world [former Lawerence brother agent Lucas Mirtl], Jett doesn't get second or third place bonuses. Jett only gets stuff when he wins. So, right, the people thinking we made bank you're getting the wrong information from obviously choice media people in the world that think they know their shit and they haven't got a clue. Hunter’s deal was done, base salary side of things was pretty much agreed to Budds Creek last year, and then we just worked out bonus structures throughout the start of this year, and it was signed months ago. So, it didn't matter what Hunter did this year, his salary, his contract was already done, and it's well, well above what he would have got with a kicker for a championship. So, people that think they know what what's going on in those circumstances, good on you. Obviously you're getting your five seconds of fame on the comments.

So, the Lawrence family would have won more money for Jett to win, right? That's what you're saying, right?

That's correct. Yes. If Jett would have won and Hunter would got second, we would have got made hundreds of thousands of dollars more. So, your theories are great stories and great clickbait, people. Yeah, good job. Because it dumbfounds me that people don't understand that these websites get money from more clickbait. They get more money from interactions. So, they say outlandish things or stretch the truth or stretch a lie just to make more money on themselves. So, they might as well be on OnlyFans, honestly.

Yeah, listen, it's actually it goes further than sports, politics, sports, you name it, the social media companies. Yeah, they thrive on hate. They thrive on dividing people. They love it. They're making money. People are making money.

And I understand it. That's how you get the division. And then people get on there and that creates debate and riles up and creates traffic on their site and gives money. But there's no way in the world we've come this far, risen to the to the top of the sport, and I say that humbly, obviously we're in the top six to seven of athletes in the world—

—You are! We'll give you that, right. [Laughs] You guys are at the top.

There's Jeffrey, Lucas, Sasha, Kay de Wolf, Haiden, Eli, you know, like Cooper [Webb], like, please, I can go on. But we've gotten to that level of, “Hey, we're in the conversation of the top of the world.” We don't do that from doing shit like what people think we did. We're not that type of people. And for them to, all of a sudden—and this is what the general public will do, they're like blades of grass, whichever way the wind blows, they'll go that direction. All of a sudden, there's one theory thrown out there and everyone wants to believe it and get in and put their $0.05 worth. So, I feel for them because it's a sad place to be.

Well, what I said is if Jett’s giving this to Hunter, why did he ride his balls off to get Jorge last week in the second moto? I mean he was pushing! You know, like it would have been so easy for Jett to be like, “Eh, I don't care. Yeah, here's three more points for Hunter.” You know.

Why did Jett even come back? Why did he put himself out to be hurt again, and to give someone a shot at beating Jett Lawrence? Why? He didn't have to. Most doctors and surgeons would go, “Ah, we don't think it's the greatest thing to do.” Honda definitely were like, hey, whatever you think, whatever you think is right. Lars went to meetings with Jonny O'Mara, Warren Kramer on X-rays and MRIs on Jett’s foot because he was concerned. “Hey, we just we want our investment of the future to be the best for years to come.” So, Jett Lawrence didn't have to put himself out there, but no one's actually reported that because that's probably just speaking the truth and that's a bit boring. So, it doesn't get the clickbait. But he didn't have to come back, you know, but he came back and put himself through 21 motos of pain to give it away in the last one? Yeah, I'm sorry. It doesn't make sense, but it makes a great story!