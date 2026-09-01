In an ordinary year, it’s just “wait until next year” for the likes of Julien Beaumer and Chance Hymas, who both ended the 250 AMA Pro Motocross Championship campaign with some of their best riding. Maybe best ever. They don’t have to wait until next year, though, because the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs start soon, and they’re both motivated to win.

Beaumer told us on Friday that the playoffs were actually his goal all along, as he and his Red Bull KTM team expected to use Pro Motocross to rebuild himself physically and mentally from last year’s devastating back injury. The outdoor campaign ended up going better than expected, though, with podiums, wins and boarderline contention for the title. He overdelivered, really.

“Last year coming into SMX I was in a good spot, but I also didn't have the greatest outdoor season,” he said. “I had a couple head injuries and things like that that set me back. Obviously had the head injury at Budds last year and we weren't sure if I was even going to line up at SMX. Decided to give it a go and then obviously the injury happened. So, I think this year for me it's a lot different. I had a good outdoor season. I accomplished a lot of goals that weren't even on the list coming into the season. So I'm in a really good spot physically, mentally, and we have an amazing bike underneath us. So, I think coming into SMX, for me, the goal is to win.”

He used 2-1 scores to take the overall win at Ironman, the second of his career and the season, making him the only multi-race winner this year besides new 250 National Champion Cole Davies.

“Just an overall good day,” said Juju. “I felt pretty good in qualifying. Didn't have the fastest laps, but my overall feel on the bike was pretty good. And moto one, I got off to a good start finally, just rode my race, pumped up a little bit late and wasn't able to win, but that second moto, not the greatest start, made moves quick. The guys did an amazing job. We made a bike change after moto one and they hit the nail on the head. So, yeah, bike felt amazing and I was able to put it together.”