How Many Different Riders Have Won in 450 Pro Motocross Since Jett Lawrence Entered the Class in 2023?
At the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship season finale at Ironman Raceway, Jorge Prado earned his first moto win(s) here in the USA and his first overall win, too. With that, Prado became the newest name on the first-time 450 Class wins list and ended the winning streak the Lawrence brothers had this summer with 20 straight moto wins in the first ten rounds. So, that’s 20 moto wins for the Lawrence/Honda duo and two wins for everyone else (Prado/KTM).
And when you take a look at the 450 Class since the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship—when Jett entered the premier class—it has been dominated by the Honda. Since that perfect 22-0 moto season/11-0 overall season by Jett in ‘23 Pro Motocross, there has been only three other riders to earn a 450 Class overall win in Pro Motocross: Hunter Lawrence (also on Honda) and the two rode for the same brand: KTM.
Yup, that is it!
Of the 44 450 Class Pro Motocross races from 2023 through the 2026 season, Honda has won 35 of them (Jett 28, Hunter 7) and the only other brand to win is KTM (Chase Sexton 8, Prado 1).
Overall 450 Pro Motocross Winners By Round (2023-2026)
|Year
|Race
|Overall Winner
|Brand
|2023
|01 - Fox Raceway
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Overall Wins
|Total
|02 - Hangtown
|Jett Lawrence
|11
|03 - Thunder Valley
|Total Races
|11
|04 - High Point
|05 - Southwick
|06 - RedBud
|07 - Spring Creek
|08 - Washougal
|09 - Unadilla
|10 - Budds Creek
|11 - Ironman
|2024
|01 - Fox Raceway
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Overall Wins
|Total
|02 - Hangtown
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|Chase Sexton
|7
|03 - Thunder Valley
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Jett Lawrence
|4
|04 - High Point
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Total Races
|11
|05 - Southwick
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|06 - RedBud
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|07 - Spring Creek
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|08 - Washougal
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|09 - Unadilla
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|10 - Budds Creek
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|11 - Ironman
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|2025
|01 - Fox Raceway National
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Overall Wins
|Total
|02 - Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Jett Lawrence
|9
|03 - Thunder Valley National
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Chase Sexton
|1
|04 - High Point National
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|1
|05 - Southwick National
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Total Races
|11
|06 - RedBud National
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|07 - Spring Creek National
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|08 - Washougal National
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|09 - Ironman National
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|10 - Unadilla National
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|11 - Budds Creek National
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|2026
|Fox Raceway National
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|Overall Wins
|Total
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|6
|Thunder Valley National
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Jett Lawrence
|4
|High Point National
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|Jorge Prado
|1
|RedBud National
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|Total Races
|11
|Southwick National
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Spring Creek National
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|Washougal National
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|Unadilla National
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Budds Creek National
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|Ironman National
|Jorge Prado*
|KTM
Overall 450 Pro Motocross Winners (2023-2026)
|Rider
|Total Overall Wins
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|28
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|7
|Chase Sexton (KTM)
|8
|Jorge Prado (KTM)
|1
|Total Races
|44
|Wins by Brand
|Total Wins
|Honda (Lawrences)
|35
|KTM (Sexton and Prado)
|9
|Total Races
|44
Overall 450 Pro Motocross Wins by Brand
|Wins by Brand
|Total Wins
|Honda (Lawrences)
|35
|KTM (Sexton and Prado)
|9
|Total Races
|44
Another interesting bit of information regarding Honda and the 450 Class: from 2004 through 2022, the brand had zero titles. Now, from 2023 through 2026, Honda has won three of the four titles:
2023: Jett Lawrence
2024: Non-Honda (Sexton with KTM)
2025: Jett Lawrence
2026 Hunter Lawrence
And next up, the SMX Playoffs, where we know how damn good Honda has been there—they have won all 9 450SMX Playoff races to date, and Jett Lawrence has won all 3 450SMX titles! Can anyone stop Honda’s roll in the playoffs?
450SMX Playoff Winners by Round
|Year
|Race
|Date
|Rider
|Brand
|2025
|SuperMotocross World Championship Final
|20-Sep-25
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|SMX Playoff 2
|13-Sep-25
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|SMX Playoff 1
|6-Sep-25
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|2024
|SuperMotocross World Championship Final
|21-Sep-24
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|SMX Playoff 2
|14-Sep-24
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|SMX Playoff 1
|7-Sep-24
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|2023
|SuperMotocross World Championship Final
|23-Sep-23
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|SuperMotocross Playoff 2
|16-Sep-23
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|SuperMotocross Playoff 1
|9-Sep-23
|Chase Sexton
|Honda