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How Many Different Riders Have Won in 450 Pro Motocross Since Jett Lawrence Entered the Class in 2023?

September 1, 2026, 6:30pm
How Many Different Riders Have Won in 450 Pro Motocross Since Jett Lawrence Entered the Class in 2023?
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

At the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship season finale at Ironman Raceway, Jorge Prado earned his first moto win(s) here in the USA and his first overall win, too. With that, Prado became the newest name on the first-time 450 Class wins list and ended the winning streak the Lawrence brothers had this summer with 20 straight moto wins in the first ten rounds. So, that’s 20 moto wins for the Lawrence/Honda duo and two wins for everyone else (Prado/KTM).

And when you take a look at the 450 Class since the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship—when Jett entered the premier class—it has been dominated by the Honda. Since that perfect 22-0 moto season/11-0 overall season by Jett in ‘23 Pro Motocross, there has been only three other riders to earn a 450 Class overall win in Pro Motocross: Hunter Lawrence (also on Honda) and the two rode for the same brand: KTM.

Yup, that is it!

Of the 44 450 Class Pro Motocross races from 2023 through the 2026 season, Honda has won 35 of them (Jett 28, Hunter 7) and the only other brand to win is KTM (Chase Sexton 8, Prado 1).

Overall 450 Pro Motocross Winners By Round (2023-2026)

YearRaceOverall WinnerBrand
202301 - Fox RacewayJett LawrenceHondaOverall WinsTotal
02 - HangtownJett Lawrence 11
03 - Thunder ValleyTotal Races11
04 - High Point
05 - Southwick
06 - RedBud
07 - Spring Creek
08 - Washougal
09 - Unadilla
10 - Budds Creek
11 - Ironman
202401 - Fox RacewayJett LawrenceHondaOverall WinsTotal
02 - HangtownChase SextonKTMChase Sexton7
03 - Thunder ValleyJett LawrenceHondaJett Lawrence 4
04 - High PointJett LawrenceHondaTotal Races11
05 - SouthwickJett LawrenceHonda
06 - RedBudChase SextonKTM
07 - Spring CreekChase SextonKTM
08 - WashougalChase SextonKTM
09 - UnadillaChase SextonKTM
10 - Budds CreekChase SextonKTM
11 - IronmanChase SextonKTM
202501 - Fox Raceway NationalJett LawrenceHondaOverall WinsTotal
02 - Hangtown Motocross ClassicJett LawrenceHondaJett Lawrence 9
03 - Thunder Valley NationalJett LawrenceHondaChase Sexton1
04 - High Point NationalJett LawrenceHondaHunter Lawrence1
05 - Southwick NationalJett LawrenceHondaTotal Races11
06 - RedBud NationalJett LawrenceHonda
07 - Spring Creek NationalJett LawrenceHonda
08 - Washougal NationalChase SextonKTM
09 - Ironman NationalHunter LawrenceHonda
10 - Unadilla NationalJett LawrenceHonda
11 - Budds Creek NationalJett LawrenceHonda
2026Fox Raceway NationalHunter LawrenceHondaOverall WinsTotal
Hangtown Motocross ClassicJett LawrenceHondaHunter Lawrence6
Thunder Valley NationalJett LawrenceHondaJett Lawrence 4
High Point NationalHunter LawrenceHondaJorge Prado1
RedBud NationalHunter LawrenceHondaTotal Races11
Southwick NationalJett LawrenceHonda
Spring Creek NationalHunter LawrenceHonda
Washougal NationalHunter LawrenceHonda
Unadilla NationalJett LawrenceHonda
Budds Creek NationalHunter LawrenceHonda
Ironman NationalJorge Prado*KTM

Overall 450 Pro Motocross Winners (2023-2026)

RiderTotal Overall Wins
Jett Lawrence (Honda)28
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)7
Chase Sexton (KTM)8
Jorge Prado (KTM)1
Total Races44
Wins by BrandTotal Wins
Honda (Lawrences)35
KTM (Sexton and Prado)9
Total Races44
  • Jorge Prado at the 2026 Ironman National.
    Jorge Prado at the 2026 Ironman National. Align Media
  • Sexton at the 2025 Washougal National.
    Sexton at the 2025 Washougal National. Align Media
  • Hunter and Jett Lawrence
    Hunter and Jett Lawrence Align Media

Overall 450 Pro Motocross Wins by Brand

Wins by BrandTotal Wins
Honda (Lawrences)35
KTM (Sexton and Prado)9
Total Races44

Another interesting bit of information regarding Honda and the 450 Class: from 2004 through 2022, the brand had zero titles. Now, from 2023 through 2026, Honda has won three of the four titles:
2023: Jett Lawrence
2024: Non-Honda (Sexton with KTM)
2025: Jett Lawrence
2026 Hunter Lawrence

And next up, the SMX Playoffs, where we know how damn good Honda has been there—they have won all 9 450SMX Playoff races to date, and Jett Lawrence has won all 3 450SMX titles! Can anyone stop Honda’s roll in the playoffs?

450SMX Playoff Winners by Round

YearRaceDateRiderBrand
2025SuperMotocross World Championship Final20-Sep-25Jett LawrenceHonda
SMX Playoff 213-Sep-25Hunter LawrenceHonda
SMX Playoff 16-Sep-25Jett LawrenceHonda
2024SuperMotocross World Championship Final21-Sep-24Jett LawrenceHonda
SMX Playoff 214-Sep-24Hunter LawrenceHonda
SMX Playoff 17-Sep-24Jett LawrenceHonda
2023SuperMotocross World Championship Final23-Sep-23Jett LawrenceHonda
SuperMotocross Playoff 216-Sep-23Jett LawrenceHonda
SuperMotocross Playoff 19-Sep-23Chase SextonHonda
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