At the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship season finale at Ironman Raceway, Jorge Prado earned his first moto win(s) here in the USA and his first overall win, too. With that, Prado became the newest name on the first-time 450 Class wins list and ended the winning streak the Lawrence brothers had this summer with 20 straight moto wins in the first ten rounds. So, that’s 20 moto wins for the Lawrence/Honda duo and two wins for everyone else (Prado/KTM).

And when you take a look at the 450 Class since the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship—when Jett entered the premier class—it has been dominated by the Honda. Since that perfect 22-0 moto season/11-0 overall season by Jett in ‘23 Pro Motocross, there has been only three other riders to earn a 450 Class overall win in Pro Motocross: Hunter Lawrence (also on Honda) and the two rode for the same brand: KTM.

Yup, that is it!

Of the 44 450 Class Pro Motocross races from 2023 through the 2026 season, Honda has won 35 of them (Jett 28, Hunter 7) and the only other brand to win is KTM (Chase Sexton 8, Prado 1).

Overall 450 Pro Motocross Winners By Round (2023-2026)

Overall 450 Pro Motocross Winners (2023-2026)