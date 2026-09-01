1st Place – Charli Cannon | #7 Quad Lock Honda (1-1)

“Overall, I’m super happy to end the season like this. I didn't come into the weekend really thinking about the championship, I just wanted to build and get back to the top step of the podium. I executed all weekend and I’m really proud of how I did. Two good starts, two moto wins, I couldn’t have asked for anything more this weekend.”

2nd Place – Mayla Herrick | #23 SLR Honda (3-2)

“It’s been an amazing season. I’m bummed I couldn't be in the points [battle], but I didn’t have pressure and could just be myself. We had the highest of highs at High Point [with a moto win] and ended the summer on the podium. I’m really thankful for the opportunity and excited for the future.”

3rd Place – Daniela Guillen | #255 Wildcat Race Team GASGAS (2-3)

“I’m really happy. This is amazing. I’m so happy in my first race [in the U.S.] to get on the podium. I want to do more races. Thank you so much to the team for helping me get here. I’m so happy.”

WMX Champion – Lachlan Turner | #1 Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha

“There’s definitely a big weight lifted off my shoulders. It's been an emotional two days. This just means so much. Back-to-back-to-back championships feels amazing. I can’t thank everyone enough for backing me and making this possible.”

While the 2026 championship season has concluded, the WMX will compete one more time with its postseason debut at the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final. The showcase SMX WMX Invitational will take place on Saturday, September 26, from Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri.