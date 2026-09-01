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Carson Wood Wins SMX Next – Motocross Ironman Scouting Moto Combine: Full Results and Recap

September 1, 2026, 1:00pm
Carson Wood Wins SMX Next – Motocross Ironman Scouting Moto Combine: Full Results and Recap
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Carson Wood Sweeps Summer Scouting Moto Combines with SMX Next – Motocross Victory at Ironman
AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover Earns Coaches Cup

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – Amidst an abundance of championship festivities ahead of the season-ending U.S. Army Ironman National Finals Presented by Tucker Freight Lines, the second SMX Next – Motocross gathering of the summer took place on Friday at Ironman Raceway. The Ironman Scouting Moto Combine brought together 25 of the most elite amateur prospects in motocross for the final race weekend of the regular season, from which Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Carson Wood [#260] completed a sweep of the summer Combine events. AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover was the recipient of the Coaches Cup.

Before the gates dropped on the motos, the invited prospects participated in classroom-style education sessions that provided key insights into various aspects of the sport away from the racetrack, including training & fitness, nutrition, and media engagement. The group was split into groups amongst four Rider Coaches, where Glover was joined by fellow AMA Hall of Famer Kevin Windham and former international stars Michael Byrne and Gareth Swanepoel. Collectively, the coaches provided guidance, mentorship, and invaluable insights towards each athlete’s on-track performance.

Qualifying

  • Wood made his presence felt immediately by topping the time charts in qualifying with a time of 2:08.226, which placed him 1.7 seconds ahead of ClubMX Yamaha’s Jesson Turner [#57], who paced the first session with his time of 2:09.927.

Moto 1 [25 Minutes + 2 Laps]

  • The first Combine moto began with Triumph Factory Racing’s Darren Pine [#58] leading the field to the holeshot ahead of Turner and Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Kade Johnson [#177]. Wood started just outside the top five in sixth.
  • In his first SMX Next race, Pine showed impressive poise at the front of the field and maintained his hold of the lead through nearly the first half of the moto.
  • As Pine continued to lead, the battle behind him picked up between Johnson, Turner, and Wood in a battle for podium position. Misfortune took Turner out of the fight and deep into the top 10, but Johnson and Wood continued their fight, with Wood able to get the upper hand.
  • Once into second Wood closed in on Pine and pressured for the lead. The Yamaha rider made the move just before the halfway point of the moto and never looked back.
  • Pine settled into second and kept Wood honest, while Johnson continued his pursuit from third. The lead trio opened a considerable gap over the rest of the field.
  • Wood carried on to a third straight Combine moto win dating back to RedBud, crossing the line 4.2 seconds ahead of Pine’s impressive debut effort. Johnson rounded out the top three followed by Turner and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson [#23].
  • Carson Wood
    Carson Wood Align Media
  • Darren Pine [#58] began the first moto out front and led for several laps before Carson Wood [#260] grabbed control of the moto and carried on to victory.
    Darren Pine [#58] began the first moto out front and led for several laps before Carson Wood [#260] grabbed control of the moto and carried on to victory. Align Media
  • A determined Landon Gibson [#23] seized control of the second moto and ran away for the win.
    A determined Landon Gibson [#23] seized control of the second moto and ran away for the win. Align Media
  • Carson Wood
    Carson Wood Align Media
  • Landon Gibson
    Landon Gibson Align Media
  • Kade Johnson
    Kade Johnson Align Media
  • Overall podium,
    Overall podium, Align Media
  • AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover earned the Coaches Cup.
    AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover earned the Coaches Cup. Align Media

Moto 2 [15 Minutes + 2 Laps]

  • The second moto saw Gibson, the newly crowned Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient, storm to the holeshot ahead of Wood and Pine.
  • Pine pushed his way into the lead early on the opening lap and looked to repeat his performance from Moto 1, but Gibson was able to battle back to reclaim the position. Not long after, Wood made the move for second. Pine then dropped out of podium position after he was passed by GDR Honda’s Dylan Rempel [#9].
  • Once he regained control of the moto, Gibson set a torrid pace that allowed him to pull away from Wood and eventually establish a double-digit lead over the field.
  • Despite losing touch with Gibson, Wood solidified his hold of second, recognizing he controlled his own destiny in terms of the overall.
  • Rempel impressed while running third, as the Canadian was able to hold off some pressure from KTM Orange Brigade’s Luke Fauser [#46].
  • Gibson was never challenged and stormed to a dominant moto win by 12.9 seconds over Wood. Rempel followed in third, with Fauser fourth and Altus Motorsports bLUcRU Yamaha’s Kane Bollasina [#14] in fifth.

Overall

  • Wood’s 1-2 effort easily secured the overall win at Ironman to go along with his triumphant effort in July at RedBud. He took the win in three of four Combine motos this summer.
  • Gibson’s 5-1 effort gave him a fourth runner-up finish in the Scouting Moto Combine, including three in-a-row.
  • Johnson rounded out the podium with a 3-6 effort, which extended his current SMX Next podium streak to four, combining both Supercross and Motocross events.
  • The Combine podium at Ironman replicated the top three finishers from RedBud.

SMX Next - Motocross Results

Motocross

Ironman - SMX Next

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Carson Wood Carson Wood Zephyrhills, FL United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States 5 - 1 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States 3 - 6 Kawasaki KX250
4 Dylan Rempel Dylan Rempel Aylmer, ON Canada 8 - 3 Honda CRF250R
5 Luke Fauser Luke Fauser Midland, PA United States 6 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
6 Darren Pine Darren Pine Montgomery, TX United States 2 - 10 Triumph TF 250-X
7 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States 9 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Brennon Harrison Brennon Harrison Jacksonville, FL United States 7 - 9 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
9 Gavin Betts Gavin Betts Clifton Park 10 - 8 Kawasaki KX250
10 Tanner Dorman Tanner Dorman Kerhonkson, NY United States 13 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
11 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch Elbert, CO United States 15 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
12 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner Lockesburg, AR United States 4 - 23 Yamaha YZ250F
13 Seth Dennis Seth Dennis Brooksville, FL United States 12 - 15 Yamaha YZ250F
14 Max Shane Max Shane San Jacinto, CA United States 11 - 16 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
15 Colby Lessar Colby Lessar Shawnee, OK United States 16 - 13 Yamaha YZ250F
16 Tristan Prueitt Tristan Prueitt West Linn, OR United States 18 - 12 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
17 Colt Martin Colt Martin Talladega, AL United States 20 - 14 Kawasaki KX250
18 Dane Pappas Dane Pappas Loomis, CA United States 14 - 22 Kawasaki KX250
19 Ryder Skodras Ryder Skodras Sussex, WI United States 17 - 20 KTM 250 SX-F
20 Jace Williams Jace Williams Groveland, FL United States 23 - 17 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
21 Riley Busse Riley Busse New Berlin, WI United States 21 - 18 Yamaha YZ250F
22 Blake Thomas Blake Thomas Willowbank Aust 22 - 19 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
23 Alvin Hillan Alvin Hillan Visalia, CA United States 19 - 24 Honda CRF250R
24 Braxtyn Mes Braxtyn Mes Temecula, CA United States 25 - 21 KTM 250 SX-F
25 Gabriel Andrigo Gabriel Andrigo Brazil Brazil 24 - 25 Yamaha YZ250F
26 Jett Kellogg Jett Kellogg Windsor, CO 26 - 26 Yamaha YZ250F
27 Wyatt Duff Wyatt Duff Lexington, KY United States 27 - 27 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

1st Place – Carson Wood | #260 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing (1-2)

“This [win] means a lot. This is my second year [in SMX Next] and we got it done. We won RedBud and we won here [at Ironman] and almost a clean sweep [of the motos]. In this last moto I just wanted to bring it home and that's what we did. I'm stoked, this is what we work for."

With each of its regular season events completed, SMX Next will continue into the postseason at the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs. The SMX Next World All-Stars will be featured at Playoff 1 from Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 12, in addition to Playoff 2 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on September 19.

Watch the moto two highlights below:

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