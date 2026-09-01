The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Carson Wood Sweeps Summer Scouting Moto Combines with SMX Next – Motocross Victory at Ironman

AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover Earns Coaches Cup

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – Amidst an abundance of championship festivities ahead of the season-ending U.S. Army Ironman National Finals Presented by Tucker Freight Lines, the second SMX Next – Motocross gathering of the summer took place on Friday at Ironman Raceway. The Ironman Scouting Moto Combine brought together 25 of the most elite amateur prospects in motocross for the final race weekend of the regular season, from which Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Carson Wood [#260] completed a sweep of the summer Combine events. AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover was the recipient of the Coaches Cup.

Before the gates dropped on the motos, the invited prospects participated in classroom-style education sessions that provided key insights into various aspects of the sport away from the racetrack, including training & fitness, nutrition, and media engagement. The group was split into groups amongst four Rider Coaches, where Glover was joined by fellow AMA Hall of Famer Kevin Windham and former international stars Michael Byrne and Gareth Swanepoel. Collectively, the coaches provided guidance, mentorship, and invaluable insights towards each athlete’s on-track performance.

Qualifying

Wood made his presence felt immediately by topping the time charts in qualifying with a time of 2:08.226, which placed him 1.7 seconds ahead of ClubMX Yamaha’s Jesson Turner [#57], who paced the first session with his time of 2:09.927.

Moto 1 [25 Minutes + 2 Laps]