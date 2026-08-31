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  1. Charli Cannon
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Watch: 250, 450, and WMX Video Highlights from Ironman National

August 31, 2026, 11:30am
Watch: 250, 450, and WMX Video Highlights from Ironman National
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Watch the video highlights from the Ironman National finale for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

In the 250 Class, Julien Beaumer (2-1) took the overall win over over Chance Hymas (1-2) and Ryder DiFrancesco (7-3). Cole Davies (3-13) claimed the 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

In the 450 Class, it was Jorge Prado (1-1) who took the first Pro Motocross overall win of his career. RJ Hampshire (2-6) and Cooper Webb (3-8) rounded out the overall podium. Hunter Lawrence (8-4) claimed the 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

And in WMX, it was Charli Cannon (1-1) who who took the overall win over Mayla Herrick (3-2) and Daniela Guillen (2-3). Lachlan Turner (5-4) claimed the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony. 

Watch the highlights below.

Results

Motocross

Ironman - 250

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 2 - 1 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 1 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 7 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 5 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 6 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

Ironman - 450

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 1 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 2 - 6 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 3 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 8 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 7 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
WMX

Ironman - WMX

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
2 Mayla Herrick Mayla Herrick Thornton, CO United States 3 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3 Daniela Guillen Daniela Guillen Spain Spain 2 - 3 GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
4 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 5 - 4 Yamaha YZ250
5 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 4 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 407
2Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 369
3Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 364
4Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 364
5Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 326
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 474
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 472
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 404
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 401
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 346
Full Standings
WMX

WMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 267
2Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 261
3Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 190
4Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 190
5Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 187
Full Standings
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