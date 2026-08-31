Watch: 250, 450, and WMX Video Highlights from Ironman National
Watch the video highlights from the Ironman National finale for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
In the 250 Class, Julien Beaumer (2-1) took the overall win over over Chance Hymas (1-2) and Ryder DiFrancesco (7-3). Cole Davies (3-13) claimed the 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
In the 450 Class, it was Jorge Prado (1-1) who took the first Pro Motocross overall win of his career. RJ Hampshire (2-6) and Cooper Webb (3-8) rounded out the overall podium. Hunter Lawrence (8-4) claimed the 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
And in WMX, it was Charli Cannon (1-1) who who took the overall win over Mayla Herrick (3-2) and Daniela Guillen (2-3). Lachlan Turner (5-4) claimed the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.
Results
Ironman - 250August 29, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|2 - 1
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|7 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|5 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|6 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
Ironman - 450August 29, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|1 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|2 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|3 - 8
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|8 - 4
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|7 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Ironman - WMXAugust 29, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|2
|Mayla Herrick
|Thornton, CO
|3 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Daniela Guillen
|Spain
|2 - 3
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|4
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250
|5
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|4 - 7
|KTM 250 SX-F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|407
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|369
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|364
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|364
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|326
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|474
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|472
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|404
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|401
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|346
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|267
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|261
|3
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|190
|4
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|190
|5
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|187