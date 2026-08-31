Watch the video highlights from the Ironman National finale for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

In the 250 Class, Julien Beaumer (2-1) took the overall win over over Chance Hymas (1-2) and Ryder DiFrancesco (7-3). Cole Davies (3-13) claimed the 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

In the 450 Class, it was Jorge Prado (1-1) who took the first Pro Motocross overall win of his career. RJ Hampshire (2-6) and Cooper Webb (3-8) rounded out the overall podium. Hunter Lawrence (8-4) claimed the 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

And in WMX, it was Charli Cannon (1-1) who who took the overall win over Mayla Herrick (3-2) and Daniela Guillen (2-3). Lachlan Turner (5-4) claimed the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.

Watch the highlights below.