AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 11 (of 11) - Ironman National at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana
Motocross
Ironman - SMX NextAugust 29, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Carson Wood
|Zephyrhills, FL
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Landon Gibson
|Peachtree City, GA
|5 - 1
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|3
|Kade Johnson
|Hideaway, TX
|3 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Dylan Rempel
|Aylmer, ON
|8 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Luke Fauser
|Midland, PA
|6 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|Darren Pine
|Montgomery, TX
|2 - 10
|Triumph TF 250-X
|7
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|9 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Brennon Harrison
|Jacksonville, FL
|7 - 9
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|9
|Gavin Betts
|Clifton Park
|10 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Tanner Dorman
|Kerhonkson, NY
|13 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
WMX
Ironman - WMXAugust 29, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|2
|Mayla Herrick
|Thornton, CO
|3 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Daniela Guillen
|Spain
|2 - 3
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|4
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250
|5
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|4 - 7
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|7 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|6 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|9 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Hannah Hodges
|Deland, FL
|11 - 8
|Triumph TF 250-X
|10
|Jamie Astudillo
|Gilbertsville, PA
|8 - 11
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
Motocross
Ironman - 250August 29, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|2 - 1
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|7 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Landen Gordon
|Murrieta, CA
|5 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|6 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|9 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250
|7
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|3 - 13
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|8 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|15 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|10 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross
Ironman - 450August 29, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|1 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|2 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|3 - 8
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|8 - 4
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|7 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|11 - 3
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|6 - 7
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 9
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|9
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|16 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|4 - 14
|Triumph TF 450-X
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|407
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|369
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|364
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|364
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|326
|6
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|297
|7
|
Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|244
|8
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|194
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|192
|10
|Drew Adams
|Chattanooga, TN
|181
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|474
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|472
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|404
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|401
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|346
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|296
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|269
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|264
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|246
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|226
WMX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|267
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|261
|3
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|190
|4
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|190
|5
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|187
|6
|Lilly-Ann Pettus
|Hanceville, AL
|142
|7
|Piper Bell
|Sault Sainte Marie, MI
|133
|8
|Mayla Herrick
|Thornton, CO
|122
|9
|Ava Silvestri
|Redwood City, CA
|107
|10
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|88
Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 28 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|638
|25
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|541
|22
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|490
|20
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|402
|18
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|369
|17
|6
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|324
|16
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|316
|15
|8
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|314
|14
|9
|
Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|314
|13
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|302
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|820
|25
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|590
|22
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|579
|20
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|472
|18
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|444
|17
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|438
|16
|7
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|404
|15
|8
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|396
|14
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|384
|13
|10
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|349
|12
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 16 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|749
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|724
|3
|Camden McLellan
|712
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|674
|5
|Liam Everts
|648
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|587
|7
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|473
|8
|Valerio Lata
|414
|9
|Julius Mikula
|352
|10
|Mathis Valin
|352
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Guillem Farres
|749
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|724
|3
|Camden McLellan
|712
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|674
|5
|Liam Everts
|648
|6
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|587
|7
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|473
|8
|Valerio Lata
|414
|9
|Julius Mikula
|352
|10
|Mathis Valin
|352
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 8 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|166
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|154
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|153
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|141
|6
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|106
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|102
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|102
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|99
|10
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|91
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|205
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|196
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|196
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|173
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|132
|6
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|109
|7
|Gavin Simon
|Bennington, VT
|104
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|9
|Christopher T Parris
|Sugar Valley, GA
|54
|10
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|36
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|224
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|224
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|219
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|136
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|126
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|116
|7
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|91
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|77
|10
|Emma Smith
|Donalds, SC
|54
American National Enduro
Through Round 6
Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 7
Championship Standings
2026 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Deacon Denno (Triumph)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|Cole Davies (Yamaha)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|SMX Next World All-Stars
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|Grand National Champion
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Ryan Breece (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Individual
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Rempel (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|WMX
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Luciano Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Trystan Hart (KTM)
|AMA National Hard Enduro Championship
|Pro1
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class