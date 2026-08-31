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Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

August 31, 2026, 8:30am
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 11 (of 11) - Ironman National at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana

Motocross

Ironman - SMX Next

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Carson Wood Carson Wood Zephyrhills, FL United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States 5 - 1 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
3 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States 3 - 6 Kawasaki KX250
4 Dylan Rempel Dylan Rempel Aylmer, ON Canada 8 - 3 Honda CRF250R
5 Luke Fauser Luke Fauser Midland, PA United States 6 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
6 Darren Pine Darren Pine Montgomery, TX United States 2 - 10 Triumph TF 250-X
7 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States 9 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Brennon Harrison Brennon Harrison Jacksonville, FL United States 7 - 9 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
9 Gavin Betts Gavin Betts Clifton Park 10 - 8 Kawasaki KX250
10 Tanner Dorman Tanner Dorman Kerhonkson, NY United States 13 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Carson Wood (Yamaha)
Carson Wood (Yamaha) Align Media
SMX Next Scouting Moto Combine overall podium.
SMX Next Scouting Moto Combine overall podium. Align Media
WMX

Ironman - WMX

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
2 Mayla Herrick Mayla Herrick Thornton, CO United States 3 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3 Daniela Guillen Daniela Guillen Spain Spain 2 - 3 GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
4 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 5 - 4 Yamaha YZ250
5 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 4 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F
6 Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 7 - 5 Honda CRF250R
7 Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 6 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 9 - 9 Kawasaki KX250
9 Hannah Hodges Hannah Hodges Deland, FL United States 11 - 8 Triumph TF 250-X
10 Jamie Astudillo Jamie Astudillo Gilbertsville, PA United States 8 - 11 GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
Full Results
Charli Cannon (Honda)
Charli Cannon (Honda) Align Media
WMX overall podium.
WMX overall podium. Align Media
Motocross

Ironman - 250

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 2 - 1 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 1 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 7 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 5 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
5 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 6 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 9 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
7 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 3 - 13 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 8 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 15 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 10 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Julien Beaumer (KTM)
Julien Beaumer (KTM) Align Media
250 Class overall podium.
250 Class overall podium. Align Media
Motocross

Ironman - 450

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 1 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 2 - 6 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 3 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 8 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 7 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
6 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 11 - 3 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
7 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 6 - 7 Kawasaki KX450SR
8 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 9 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
9 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 16 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
10 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 4 - 14 Triumph TF 450-X
Full Results
Jorge Prado (KTM)
Jorge Prado (KTM) Align Media
450 Class overall podium.
450 Class overall podium. Align Media

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 407
2Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 369
3Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 364
4Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 364
5Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 326
6Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 297
7Carson Mumford
Carson Mumford 		Simi Valley, CA United States 244
8Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 194
9Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 192
10Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 181
Full Standings
2026 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion: Cole Davies (Yamaha)
2026 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion: Cole Davies (Yamaha) Align Media
Motocross

450 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 474
2Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 472
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 404
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 401
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 346
6Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 296
7Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 269
8Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 264
9Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 246
10Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 226
Full Standings
2026 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion: Hunter Lawrence (Yamaha)
2026 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion: Hunter Lawrence (Yamaha) Align Media
WMX

WMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 267
2Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 261
3Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 190
4Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 190
5Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 187
6Lilly-Ann Pettus Lilly-Ann Pettus Hanceville, AL United States 142
7Piper Bell Piper Bell Sault Sainte Marie, MI United States 133
8Mayla Herrick Mayla Herrick Thornton, CO United States 122
9Ava Silvestri Ava Silvestri Redwood City, CA United States 107
10Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 88
Full Standings
2026 WMX Champion: Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)
2026 WMX Champion: Lachlan Turner (Yamaha) Align Media

Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 28 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 638 25
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 22
3Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 490 20
4Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 402 18
5Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 369 17
6Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 324 16
7Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 316 15
8Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		Bainbridge, PA United States 314 14
9Carson Mumford
Carson Mumford 		Simi Valley, CA United States 314 13
10Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 302 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 820 25
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 590 22
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 579 20
4Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 472 18
5Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 444 17
6Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 438 16
7Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 404 15
8Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 396 14
9R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 384 13
10Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 12
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 16 (of 19) 

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 749
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 724
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 712
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 674
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 648
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 587
7Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 473
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 414
9Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 352
10Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 352
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 749
2Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 724
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 712
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 674
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 648
6Janis Martins Reisulis Janis Martins Reisulis Latvia 587
7Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia 473
8Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 414
9Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 352
10Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 352
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 166
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 154
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 153
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 141
6Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 106
7Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 102
8Grant Baylor Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 102
9Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 99
10Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 91
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 205
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 196
3Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 196
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 173
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 132
6Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 109
7Gavin Simon Gavin Simon Bennington, VT United States 104
8Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
9Christopher T Parris Christopher T Parris Sugar Valley, GA United States 54
10Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 36
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 224
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 224
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 219
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 136
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 126
6Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 116
7Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
8Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States 91
9Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 77
10Emma Smith Emma Smith Donalds, SC United States 54
Full Standings

American National Enduro

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 7

Championship Standings

2026 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Ken Roczen (Suzuki)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Cole Davies (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Deacon Denno (Triumph)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Cole Davies (Yamaha)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
Lachlan Turner (Yamaha)Women’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)SMX Next World All-Stars
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Landon Gibson (Husqvarna)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCGrand National Champion
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAustralian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Ryan Breece (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Individual
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan Rempel (Honda)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Jamie Astudillo (GasGas)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)WMX
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Luciano Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
Trystan Hart (KTM)AMA National Hard Enduro ChampionshipPro1
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class

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