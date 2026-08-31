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Full Schedule

The Post Show: Champions Crowned

August 31, 2026, 9:25am
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Sophia Phelps talk about the wild Ironman National, the final for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and chat with Justin Barcia.

Video/Edit: Tom Journet

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