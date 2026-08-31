With Hunter in the shadow of Jett, few could see how quickly he righted the ship. We reviewed this during the supercross season. In 2019, Hunter missed his supercross debut with injury, and he would have missed 2020, also, if COVID-19 didn’t delay the season, allowing Hunter to sneak in a few starts in June. The results were mixed. By the very next season, though, his true rookie year in supercross, he finished second in 250SX West points (Jett, by the way, finished third in 250SX East).

Jett won the 2021 250 National Motocross Championship. Hunter finished third. Jett won again in 2022, Hunter finished second. Hunter won the 250 motocross title in 2023, but Jett won the 450 title—and had a perfect season. Hunter was taking the proper steps, but not the massive strides taken by Jett. When his rookie 450 campaign came for supercross 2024, also Jett’s rookie 450 supercross season. Jett won the title. Hunter finished ninth.

What has happened since? Jett has had injuries, Hunter kept climbing. By the time this year’s 450 Pro Motocross Championship rolled around, they seemed evenly matched, leading to the question no one can answer: How much of this is Hunter getting better, and how much of it is Jett being diminished? Impossible to answer completely, but it would be ignorant not to give Hunter a lot of the credit. Yeah, he can beat Jett, and maybe that’s partially because Jett has a bad ankle, but Hunter can also beat everyone else. That’s legit.

A few weeks ago Hunter was really making the math work, wining at his worst track, Washougal, then winning the first moto at Unadilla and threatening to open a large points lead. Then came the crash down the hill at Unadilla, almost certain heartbreak, then a 1-1 Budds Creek bounceback, and then the Ironman showdown. You know this.

Now is where it gets complicated. Right? Jett rode the worst he’s ever ridden in his 450 career, sixth overall, a week after getting fifth at Budds Creek. There were theories of conspiracies all week heading into the race, and everything that happened on Saturday will only amplify those. Jett suddenly hurt his ankle again, and he couldn’t even say exactly where or when it happened. He rode terribly, and Hunter managed to take the title even after getting into a first-lap incident with Haiden Deegan in moto one.