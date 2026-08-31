Tough day at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship finale for Levi Kitchen.

Kitchen came into the season finale down 14 points to Monster Energy Yamaha's Cole Davies. Kitchen would need things to go his way AND need things to go against Davies if he were to win the title, and unfortunately, things did not go the way of the #47. Kitchen was buried off the start and had a crash down the big Godzilla hill. He only completed a handful of laps before pulling off. He did not start the second moto, officially scoring 40-41 for 41st overall. He actually dropped to third in the standings behind champion Davies and Ironman National over winner Julien Beaumer.

Kitchen said the following in the team's recap after the race:

“I’m bummed with how I ended the season at Ironman,” said Kitchen. “I felt pretty good on the bike throughout qualifying and was hoping to put together a strong final round, but unfortunately the first moto didn’t go our way. It’s disappointing to end the season like this, but now the focus is on recovering and doing everything I can to be ready for SMX.”

Kitchen posted on his Instagram this afternoon: