The following press release is from KTM:

Eli Tomac TO RETIRE AT THE CONCLUSION OF 2026 SMX POST-SEASON

At 33 years of age, Tomac has enjoyed a memorable season with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing this year, claiming four 450SX Main Event victories in the AMA Supercross Championship aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

Tomac will go down as one of the greatest competitors ever, with his career spanning 17 professional seasons between 2010 and 2026. The Cortez, Colorado, native is ranked second on the all-time 450SX wins list with 57 Main Event victories, and fourth all-time in the AMA Pro Motocross 450MX wins list with a total of 32.

As a two-time AMA Supercross 450SX Champion (2020, 2022) and four-time 450MX Champion (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022), Tomac has represented Team USA at the prestigious FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) on six occasions – captaining the United States to victory at RedBud in 2022.

Earlier in his career, Tomac captured the 2013 250MX title outdoors after achieving 12 overall wins within the category – including his pro debut at Hangtown's season-opening round in 2010 – prior to transitioning to the premier class full-time in 2014. He also earned the 250SX West Divisional Championship in 2012.

In addition, Tomac extended his Daytona Supercross record with an eighth-career victory in 2026, was notably crowned the 2024 FIM World Supercross Champion in the SX1 Class, and he was also recognized in 2022 as an ESPY Award recipient in the prestigious Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports category.

The entire Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team extends its gratitude and best wishes to Eli for the future, and looks forward to finishing the current season strongly together through the upcoming SMX Playoffs, culminating with the SMX World Championship Final in Ridgedale, Missouri, on September 26.

Eli Tomac:

"I will be stepping away from Supercross and motocross racing at the end of September, following the final three SMX rounds. This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my professional career, but I know in my heart that the time is now and that the time is right. I’ve won races and championships beyond my imagination. Racing has been the only thing I’ve woken up to and known the last 25 years, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything."

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

"Eli exploded onto the scene well over a decade and a half ago, and if he wasn’t on your team, you sure wished he was, because you’d ultimately be fighting against him to try and win. Over the years, Eli has become the second-winningest rider in Supercross history and has won multiple national and Supercross championships. We’ve had the privilege of working with him this year, and it was no different – he was fighting for the title and for wins each and every week. Eli is an amazing rider, and for the team and myself, to see how he operates and to get a better understanding of his sportsmanship and work ethic was a gift after all those years that we competed against him. But, like all good things, they do eventually come to an end, and with that Eli has decided to retire at the end of this season. Our team is grateful for the opportunity we’ve had and know that whatever he does in the future, it will be successful. Eli is a hard worker, disciplined and dedicated, and we truly wish him and his family all the best."

Eli Tomac Career Highlights