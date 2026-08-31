Eli Tomac has announced his professional racing career will end at the conclusion of the 2026 SMX season. He will retire as one of the all-time greats of the sport, with AMA professional titles in all major classes and series. Larger than that, his Beast Mode charges and combination of speed and longevity give him a career arc, and reputation with the fans, few riders will ever achieve.

Words: Jason Weigandt

Edit: Rob Filebark