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Fast Longevity: The Eli Tomac Career Arc and Legacy

August 31, 2026, 7:10pm

Eli Tomac has announced his professional racing career will end at the conclusion of the 2026 SMX season. He will retire as one of the all-time greats of the sport, with AMA professional titles in all major classes and series. Larger than that, his Beast Mode charges and combination of speed and longevity give him a career arc, and reputation with the fans, few riders will ever achieve.

Words: Jason Weigandt
Edit: Rob Filebark

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