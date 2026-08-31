Cole Davies in his first full season of Pro Motocross, on his 19th birthday, won the 250 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Going back to 2025, Cole's first year as a professional, he won both the Seattle round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the East/West Showdown in Philadelphia. Two supercross wins in his rookie season was very impressive before he unfortunately had a qualifying mishap at Salt Lake City resulting in a broken arm. That broken arm disrupted his Pro Motocross run in 2025, and he was only able to race the last two rounds at Unadilla and Budds Creek (he is credited with a moto win at Budds that day after Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda were docked for jumping on a red cross flag).
So, when Cole lined up at Fox Raceway this year and came away with third overall, it was only his third ever Pro Motocross race. It took him until round four at High Point to go 1-1 on the day and get his first overall outdoors win. The 250 class this year has been one of the most inconsistent we have ever seen, and Cole was not immune to troubles. A fall at Thunder Valley resulted in a front brake failure and another crash at Spring Creek left him with a hole in his gas tank and a DNF.
But with four overall wins (in a record-breaking season that saw seven different winners), Cole was by far the most dominant in the class. And he came into Ironman 14 points up on Levi Kitchen. Troubles for Levi which resulted in a DNF the first moto and a DNS the second moto meant Cole just had to ride it into the finish to win the championship and that is exactly what he did. Winning both the supercross and motocross championship in the same year, is an incredible feat for the teenager and he’s not stopping there. Something he spoke on at the post-race press conference:
“It's unreal," he said. "Especially to wrap it up on my birthday, it's definitely a cool feeling. It's my first full Pro Motocross season, so to accomplish this, I feel like it's pretty big. I feel like there’s more to come, I want to break some records. I want to keep working at that.”
The pressure to stay healthy and win in two consecutive series is something that would make lesser riders crumble. Cole spoke on the pressure he felt leading up to Ironman and his lack of motivation for the second moto after wrapping up the title after the first moto.
“Honestly the week up to it is probably the worst part but then you get to the race and then you are locked in. I don’t really get super nervous, obviously there’s nerves, but I don’t get super nervous and obviously under pressure I feel like I ride better. I feel like you kind of seen the second moto, I had no motivation, I was just cruising around. I feel like I ride better under pressure. I live for that moment.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racings team manager Wil Hahn was also on hand at the press conference and spoke on how far back his belief in Cole goes: “I saw it four years ago. The potential was always there, it was extremely high. I’m getting a little choked up, but it's been a hell of a journey for this kid, his family, everybody. What a moment, what a birthday.”
And when Wil was asked what the future holds for Cole, especially regarding riding a 450, he stated: “I think everybody knows the rulebook fairly well so if we go and defend that supercross title I think we knows what that means and next will be 450. Gotta be thankful he’s a quick learner because it's going to come quick.”
So, while a 450 may be in Cole’s not so distant future, his immediate future will be spent trying to wrap up his third title in a row at the SMX Playoffs. As Cole stated, “Obviously that’s the plan to go win that too, so stay locked in and do everything in my power to do that. I’m just going to enjoy it, get back to training next week and lock in on that but for now we celebrate.”
Winning the Pro Motocross Championship on your 19th birthday is definitely something to celebrate, SMX Playoffs training can wait a week. But when the time comes, can Cole make it a perfect season with all three titles?
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|407
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|369
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|364
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|364
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|326