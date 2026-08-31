Cole Davies in his first full season of Pro Motocross, on his 19th birthday, won the 250 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Going back to 2025, Cole's first year as a professional, he won both the Seattle round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the East/West Showdown in Philadelphia. Two supercross wins in his rookie season was very impressive before he unfortunately had a qualifying mishap at Salt Lake City resulting in a broken arm. That broken arm disrupted his Pro Motocross run in 2025, and he was only able to race the last two rounds at Unadilla and Budds Creek (he is credited with a moto win at Budds that day after Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda were docked for jumping on a red cross flag).

So, when Cole lined up at Fox Raceway this year and came away with third overall, it was only his third ever Pro Motocross race. It took him until round four at High Point to go 1-1 on the day and get his first overall outdoors win. The 250 class this year has been one of the most inconsistent we have ever seen, and Cole was not immune to troubles. A fall at Thunder Valley resulted in a front brake failure and another crash at Spring Creek left him with a hole in his gas tank and a DNF.

But with four overall wins (in a record-breaking season that saw seven different winners), Cole was by far the most dominant in the class. And he came into Ironman 14 points up on Levi Kitchen. Troubles for Levi which resulted in a DNF the first moto and a DNS the second moto meant Cole just had to ride it into the finish to win the championship and that is exactly what he did. Winning both the supercross and motocross championship in the same year, is an incredible feat for the teenager and he’s not stopping there. Something he spoke on at the post-race press conference:

“It's unreal," he said. "Especially to wrap it up on my birthday, it's definitely a cool feeling. It's my first full Pro Motocross season, so to accomplish this, I feel like it's pretty big. I feel like there’s more to come, I want to break some records. I want to keep working at that.”