Weege Show: We Ask Jett Lawrence What Happened at Ironman

Jason Weigandt walks and talks to recap and absolutely weird Pro Motocross finale, as Jett Lawrence explains when he reinjured his foot and how that impacted his day. Hunter Lawrence scored the 450 Pro Motocross Championship. Does Jett's weirdo day obscure it? That would be a shame considering all the work Hunter put in to get there. Hunter was arguably the better rider on average for most of the year anyway, but in the end, we're sure everyone has their own opinions on what happened. Also, Cole Davies, Kayden Minear, Kevin Windham, Broc Glover and Ryder DiFrancesco stop by. Oh, and Red Bull KTM swept it!

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