Levi Kitchen looked like he had decent track position coming out of the first turn, but all of a sudden he was barely inside the top 10, then went down and had to come from the back. What was the trouble in those early laps?

I’m sure he collided with someone in the first lap chaos. Most of those ruts crossed each other and it was so easy to make contact with other riders in the fog of early lap war. Unfortunately, first lap debacles like this were a major reason why he was 14 points down entering Ironman.

Kitchen had one of the strangest looking crashes we’ve ever seen, as he was off the bike and almost running next to it coming down a steep hill. What the heck happened in that scenario?

He either crashed or the bike stopped running coming out of that corner before the downhill. He tried remounting at the crest of the hill, jumping on sidesaddle. Unfortunately, the bike didn’t fire and he got the timing/mount wrong and then was descending a nearly vertical downhill on the side of the bike. Add in early lap mud and this all makes sense. One of the most difficult aspects to portray is how steep the hills are at these tracks. Unadilla’s crash with Hunter, and Levi’s crash here, are prime examples of a hill not looking nearly as steep as it really is.

After clinching the title in the first moto (on his 19th birthday!), Cole Davies looked like he was going to go for the win early in the second moto before eventually fading back to 13th. This is something we’ve seen in the past when riders have clinched a title early. Walk us through what these riders are going through mentally out there, and why that translates into an inability to run up front.

I think it’s a combination of the “emotional drain bolt falling out” and a big adrenalin release after the first moto clinch. Further, the riders don’t really recover between motos because they are celebrating and talking to family, friends, team members, taking photos, etc. They fall out of their typical routine and likely go back to the starting line without getting their system back to neutral. Race day is all about routine and a huge diversion (even one as good as winning the title) can cause performance to vary widely. Think about a QB like Peyton Manning going through their pre-game routine. They would often talk about how important that routine was and if there was a lightning delay or something that changed the timing, it was difficult to manage. Racers are the same way. They are creatures of habit, especially on race day.