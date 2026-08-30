Hunter Lawrence Wins 450 Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman

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Qualifying

The final qualifying sessions of the summer started the breakthrough afternoon for Prado, who paced each respective session for the first time. The Spaniard’s time of 2:07.134 in the first session ended up being fastest overall, placing him just a tenth ahead of Hunter Lawrence’s time of 2:07.253, with Jett Lawrence a half-second back in third at 2:07.915.

Moto 1 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

The tension-filled first moto kicked off with Hunter Lawrence and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan [#38] out front. While Lawrence had the holeshot, Deegan surged into the lead but went down right in front of the Honda rider. With nowhere to go, Lawrence ran into Deegan and their motorcycles locked together. As they looked to get back into action, Deegan and Lawrence resumed at the tail end of the field.

As all this unfolded, Jett Lawrence was mired outside the top 20 following a bad start. He passed his brother while Hunter was on the ground and looked to work his way through the field.

With drama at its peak with the championship contenders, Prado positioned himself at the front of the field after passes around Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire [#24] and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb [#2].

Deeper in the field, Hunter Lawrence worked his way through the running order and valiantly fought his way into 20th with 20 minutes left in the moto. Jett Lawrence, meanwhile, sat a handful of positions ahead in 15th. A few laps later, the siblings ran alongside one another in 14th and 15th, respectively nearing the halfway point.

As the Lawrences engaged in battle, Prado’s lead extended to double digits over Hampshire, while 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing’s Mikkel Haarup [#31] moved into third. Further back, Hunter made the pass on Jett.

As the moto entered its final five minutes Prado’s lead sat at 14.3 seconds. Deeper in the top 10, Hunter Lawrence broke into the fight and continued to move forward. Meanwhile, Jett Lawrence’s progression slowed as he was unable to keep pace with his brother.

Prado was never challenged and broke through with the first moto win of his U.S. career by a margin of 11.5 seconds over Hampshire. Webb was able to take advantage of a miscue by Haarup in the final turn to claim third over the Dane, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger [#7] rounded out the top five. Hunter Lawrence made a charge from 39th to eighth, while Jett Lawrence finished in 11th.

Moto 2 [30 Minutes + 2 Laps]

Four points separated the Lawrence brothers entering the season’s final moto as the field stormed out the gate one last time with Prado leading the Lawrences to the holeshot, with Hunter in second and Jett in third. Soon, Deegan pressured Jett for third and made the pass.

After a tense opening lap, the top three settled in, with Prado opening a 2.1 second advantage over Hunter Lawrence, who looked to fend off pressure from Deegan. Jett Lawrence gave pursuit from fourth and kept the lead trio in sight.

While running second, Hunter Lawrence lost traction and turned sideways but didn’t go down. As Deegan slipped past into second Hunter resumed in third, just ahead of his younger brother.

As the moto reached its halfway point, Prado’s lead extended to more than eight seconds over Deegan. Behind them, Jett and Hunter Lawrence exchanged positions, as Hunter went down and lost the spot, but remounted quickly.

With less than eight minutes to go Hunter applied pressure on Jett for third. Jett countered and fended off the threat, but it wasn’t over. Hunter mounted another attack, but once again, Jett kept him at bay. In terms of the championship, it wasn’t a pass Hunter needed to make, so he tactfully managed his position on the track.

Back up front, Prado was in a class of his own and managed a lead of more than 15 seconds over Deegan. The Spaniard slowed his pace on the final lap and wrapped up a dominant afternoon by a margin of 6.6 seconds over Deegan, with Jett Lawrence in third and Hunter Lawrence in fourth.

Overall

Prado’s dominant afternoon served as the culmination of a season of progression, with an emphatic 1-1 performance for his maiden U.S. victory in his 22nd start.

Hampshire’s quiet but consistent day landed him on the overall podium for the second time in his career (2-6), equaling the runner-up effort he earned at Ironman last season.

Webb made a long-awaited return to the overall podium in third (3-8), landing inside the top three for the first time since the 2023 season in what was his final full-time start in Pro Motocross.

Hunter Lawrence finished just off the podium in fourth (8-4), which secured the title over Jett Lawrence, who finished sixth (11-3), by a slim margin of two points. After winning every moto and overall leading into Ironman, it was the first time neither Lawrence finished on the podium.

The Lawrences became the first siblings in history to win premier class championships, as Hunter became the 29th different series titleholder. He’ll also enter the SMX World Championship postseason at the top seed.