Live Written Updates and Results from Ironman

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

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Morning Report

Good morning race fans! It is set to be an absolutely beautiful day here at Ironman Raceway. With a high of 81 degrees and sunny, the weather will be perfect at the final round of Pro Motocross. We are in for an action-packed day of racing with three champions being crowned today.

In the 250 Class Levi Kitchen lost valuable points, and the red plate, to Cole Davies in the mud at Budds Creek. Cole now has a 14-point lead heading into the day. It's a nice cushion but certainly isn’t a guarantee the way this 250 class has been this season. Cole does not need to win this weekend to get the championship, but he also cannot afford to have too much bad luck either. Julien Beaumer sits in third in the championship, but Chance Hymas has been on a roll lately and is only five points back. Teams pay a bonus for getting third overall in a series so this will also be a great battle to watch this weekend.

Cole Davies may not have to win to win the Championship, but Jett Lawrence is going to have to win (or at least beat Hunter) if he hopes to wrap up his third 450 Pro Motocross Championship. Hunter has a one-point lead coming into today, so he could swap moto scores or even tie Jett in championship points and still get the championship because he has more overall wins and would win a tie breaker. Jett needs to pick up two points on Hunter today to win. Further back in the championship, Haiden Deegan has a 15-point lead over Jorge Prado for third.

WMX had their first moto on Friday, and Charli Cannon got her second moto win of the season. Cannon pulled the holeshot and hung tough with Lala Turner hot on her heels for the beginning part of the race. But then Lala messed up in a rut in the woods and went off the track, giving Cannon a comfortable gap. The very next lap, Lala went down in the same turn, and it took a longtime for her Yamaha to refire. She went back to sixth place but was able to get back around Jordan Jarvis for fifth. She lost eight championship points to Cannon, bringing the gap down to 13 for today’s final moto. The battle for third in this championship is also very tight, with Taylah McCutcheon only three points ahead of both Mikayla Nielsen and Jordan Jarvis who are tied for fourth. Both Jarvis and Nielsen’s seasons have been riddled with mechanical issues so third overall would be a big climb out of a points hole for either of them. But McCutcheon has been consistent all season so it is going to be a battle.