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450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Haiden Deegan
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  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Chance Hymas
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  1. Jeffrey Herlings
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  1. Sacha Coenen
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Motocross, WMX
Budds Creek
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450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Haiden Deegan
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250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Landen Gordon
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  1. Lachlan Turner
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  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Kay de Wolf
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  1. Camden McLellan
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  3. Guillem Farres
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Motocross, WMX
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
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250 Entry List
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Nate Thrasher
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  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Brandy McLarty
  3. Charli Cannon
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MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 6
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Full Schedule

Weege Show: Darren Lawrence: "You have to make sure you win it straight up."

August 28, 2026, 10:00pm
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The Pro Motocross Championship is down to the finale, and Hunter and Jett Lawrence are within 1 point with the 450 title up for grabs. How badly do the boys want to beat each other? We ask their dad, Darren Lawrence, and their Team Manager Lars Lindstrom for insight. Plus Cole Davies gets interviewed by Kayden Minear, and Julien Beaumer talks about a crazy last few weeks.

Presented by the Honda CRF450R and Honda CRF250R. Championships are up for grabs for the Lawrence brothers on 450s, and Chance Hymas got a win last week on the 250. Let's see what happens this weekend.

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