The Pro Motocross Championship is down to the finale, and Hunter and Jett Lawrence are within 1 point with the 450 title up for grabs. How badly do the boys want to beat each other? We ask their dad, Darren Lawrence, and their Team Manager Lars Lindstrom for insight. Plus Cole Davies gets interviewed by Kayden Minear, and Julien Beaumer talks about a crazy last few weeks.

Presented by the Honda CRF450R and Honda CRF250R. Championships are up for grabs for the Lawrence brothers on 450s, and Chance Hymas got a win last week on the 250. Let's see what happens this weekend.