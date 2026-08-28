Webb, Kitchen, Hymas Named to Team USA for 2026 Motocross of Nations

The following is a press release from the American Motorcyclist Association

The American Motorcyclist Association announced the three exceptional riders who will represent the United States at the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations, which will run Oct. 2-4 in Ernée, France.

Leading the way for the Stars and Stripes will be Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas, Levi Kitchen of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki and three-time AMA Supercross 450SX Champion Cooper Webb as the trio seeks to dethrone the Australians, who have won the last two FIM Motocross of Nations.

AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier will return as the manager of Team USA for his second year. Pelletier led Team USA to a second-place finish in 2025, when the Americans hosted the event at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Ind.

“We have put together an outstanding team for this year’s FIM Motocross of Nations as we look to build on last year’s success,” Pelletier said. “Having the opportunity to serve as the manager for Team USA has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to stand beside Cooper, Levi and Chance as we take on the world. I know they are ecstatic to represent their country this October in France.”

After an injury held him out of making his debut in the 2024 FIM Motocross of Nations, Hymas is set to make his first appearance in this year’s event and will compete in the MXGP class. At only 21 years old, Hymas has captured a trio of AMA Pro Motocross 250 wins along with a victory in the 250SX East class in AMA Supercross.

“I’m beyond excited to get the opportunity to race for Team USA in the MXGP class. It means everything to me and has been a dream of mine to carry the Stars and Stripes overseas and represent our country in front of the world,” Hymas said. “We have a strong team heading to France this year, and I’m confident between Cooper, Levi, and myself that we’ll represent America proudly.”

Kitchen will make his FIM Motocross of Nations debut in 2026, racing in the MX2 class. In the previous two seasons, Kitchen has finished second in 250SX West class in AMA Supercross. Kitchen is currently second in points and highest ranked American in the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship with one round to go.

“What an honor it is to be selected to represent our amazing country,” Kitchen said. “I’m so excited for this experience and to do it with a great group of people. Can’t wait to send it for Team USA!”

Webb will make his fourth appearance at the FIM Motocross of Nations in 2026, having previously competed in the prestigious event in 2015, 2016 and 2024 and finishing on the podium in all three attempts. A seasoned veteran, Webb will race on behalf of the United States in the Open class and serve as team captain.

“I’m so excited and grateful to be on Team USA for MXoN again. It’s an honor and always has been,” Webb said. “We are moving mountains on my end to make this even happen and I can’t thank everyone involved enough for what they are doing to even have me be able to race this event. The preparation, resources, time and money that goes into making this happen is crazy so thank you to everyone for doing their part.

“I’m personally excited as this will be my last year racing Pro Motocross and I know this could be my final time for this event, so I’m ready to lay it all out there,” Webb continued. “I love the pressure and atmosphere this race brings; there is nothing like it. Best race in the world, and I’m excited to put our best foot forward. It’s an honor to represent my country!”