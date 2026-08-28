Results Archive
Motocross, WMX
Unadilla
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Mayla Herrick
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
Budds Creek
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Landen Gordon
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Mikayla Nielsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Netherlands
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Guillem Farres
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
WMX Entry List
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Brandy McLarty
  3. Charli Cannon
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 6
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Press Day Raw Riding Footage, Plus WMX And SMX Next and Rider Interviews

August 28, 2026, 5:00pm
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Check out some raw riding footage from Tom Journet's camera here at Ironman Raceway ahead of the eleventh and final round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. WMX took to the track for a moto, as did the SMX Next Combine and the top riders in the 250 and 450 classes.

Also watch our pre race interviews. Featured Riders Include: Cole Davies, Benny Bloss, Julien Beaumer, Mark Fineis, Caden Dudney and more.

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