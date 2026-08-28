Watch: Press Day Raw Riding Footage, Plus WMX And SMX Next and Rider Interviews

Check out some raw riding footage from Tom Journet's camera here at Ironman Raceway ahead of the eleventh and final round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. WMX took to the track for a moto, as did the SMX Next Combine and the top riders in the 250 and 450 classes.

Also watch our pre race interviews. Featured Riders Include: Cole Davies, Benny Bloss, Julien Beaumer, Mark Fineis, Caden Dudney and more.