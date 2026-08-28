Tune into the SuperMotocross YouTube channel this afternoon at 1 p.m. Eastern to watch the pre-race press conference, press day riding for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship Ironman National, plus the Team USA MXoN announcement, and the first WMX moto in the two-hour live show.

Friday will also have a pre-race press conference with the top riders in each championship. There will also be a Team USA Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations announcement as well. Plus, the first moto of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony. You will want to tune in on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel!

Again, this is live and free on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel.