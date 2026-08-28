The 11th and final round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The Ironman National is also the sixth and final round of the six-round Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.
What you need to know the most for the Ironman National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.
First, on Friday, tune into the SuperMotocross YouTube channel at 1 p.m. Eastern to watch the pre-race press conference, press day riding for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship Ironman National, plus the Team USA Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations announcement, and the first WMX moto in the two-hour live show. So, a two-hour live show to watch: pre-race press conference, Team USA MXoN announcement, and the WMX moto. Again, this is live and free on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel. You will want to tune in!
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Remember, you can every moto LIVE on Peacock.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is off this weekend before the MXGP of Turkiye on September 5 and 6.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
- Motocross, WMX
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) Saturday 7:00am – 2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens 7:15am – 7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi 7:30am – 7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi 8:00am – 8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:20am – 8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:35am – 8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance 8:50am – 9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:10am – 9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:30am – 9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance 9:50am – 10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 10:10am – 10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 10:30am – 10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 10:50am – 11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes 11:05am – 11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance 11:35am – 11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race 11:50am – 12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race 12:05pm – 12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Practice 12:20pm – 1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance 12:30pm – 1:00pm 12:30pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES 12:38pm 12:38pm 250 First Call 12:49pm 12:49pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 1:11pm – 1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 1:46pm – 2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews 1:41pm 1:41pm 450 First Call 1:51pm 1:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 2:01pm 2:01pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 2:11pm – 2:45pm 2:11pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1 2:45pm – 3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews 2:45pm – 3:05pm 2:45pm – 3:05pm Halftime 2:45pm 2:45pm WMX First Call 2:55pm 2:55pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 3:05pm 3:05pm WMX Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction 3:12pm 3:12pm WMX Moto #2 12Min+1 Lap 3:30pm – 3:40pm 3:30pm – 3:40pm WMX Winners Circle 3:20pm 3:20pm 250 First Call 3:30pm 3:30pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 3:40pm 3:40pm 250 Class Sight Lap 3:48pm – 4:20pm 3:48pm – 4:20pm 250 Class Moto #2 4:20pm – 4:35pm 4:20pm – 4:35pm 250 Winners Circle 4:19pm 4:19pm 450 First Call 4:29pm 4:29pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed 4:39pm 4:39pm 450 Class Sight Lap 4:47pm – 5:20pm 4:47pm – 5:20pm 450 Class Moto #2 5:20pm – 5:35pm 5:20pm – 5:35pm 450 Winners Circle 5:40pm – 5:50pm 5:40pm – 5:50pm WMX Press Conference 5:50pm – 6:05pm 5:50pm – 6:05pm 250 Press Conference 6:05pm – 6:20pm 6:05pm – 6:20pm 450 Press Conference
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: Times local to Crawfordsville, Indiana (Eastern time zone).
Other Links
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Ironman National
Ironman National Injury Report
Ironman National Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|New
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250
|2
|Brandy McLarty
|New
|Echo Bay, Ontario, Canada
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|7
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|10
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|Ariana Scovel Tavares
|New
|Apache Junction, AZ
|GasGas MC 250 (WMX Only)
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|7
|Tristan Prueitt
|West Linn, OR
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|10
|Jett Kellogg
|New
|Windsor, CO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
|Colby Lessar
|Shawnee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
|Gabriel Andrigo
|Brazil
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|13
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows
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Other Info
Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana
Track Address: 1389 County Rd 200 S, Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Ironman National
Track Map
2026 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|378
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|364
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|322
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|317
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|291
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|378
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|364
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|322
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|317
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|291
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|232
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|211
|3
|Taylah McCutcheon
|Australia
|161
|4
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|158
|5
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|158