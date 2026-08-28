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Sat Aug 29
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How to Watch: Ironman National Pro Motocross Finale TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Ironman National Pro Motocross Finale TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

August 28, 2026, 7:00am
Arnhem, The Netherlands MXGP of NetherlandsFIM Motocross World Championship

The 11th and final round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The Ironman National is also the sixth and final round of the six-round Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.

What you need to know the most for the Ironman National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

First, on Friday, tune into the SuperMotocross YouTube channel at 1 p.m. Eastern to watch the pre-race press conference, press day riding for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship Ironman National, plus the Team USA Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations announcement, and the first WMX moto in the two-hour live show. So, a two-hour live show to watch: pre-race press conference, Team USA MXoN announcement, and the WMX moto. Again, this is live and free on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel. You will want to tune in!

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Remember, you can every moto LIVE on Peacock

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is off this weekend before the MXGP of Turkiye on September 5 and 6.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Ironman Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

  • Motocross, WMX

    Ironman

     Scouting Moto Combine Event
    Saturday, August 29
    Ironman Raceway
    Crawfordsville, IN United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:20am8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:35am8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
    8:50am9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:10am9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:30am9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
    9:50am10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:10am10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes
    10:50am11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes
    11:05am11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
    11:35am11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
    11:50am12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
    12:05pm12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Practice
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
    12:30pm1:00pm 12:30pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES
    12:38pm 12:38pm 250 First Call Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:49pm 12:49pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:11pm1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:46pm2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
    1:41pm 1:41pm 450 First Call
    1:51pm 1:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    2:01pm 2:01pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    2:11pm2:45pm 2:11pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1
    2:45pm3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
    2:45pm3:05pm 2:45pm – 3:05pm Halftime
    2:45pm 2:45pm WMX First Call
    2:55pm 2:55pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:05pm 3:05pm WMX Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    3:12pm 3:12pm WMX Moto #2 12Min+1 Lap
    3:30pm3:40pm 3:30pm – 3:40pm WMX Winners Circle
    3:20pm 3:20pm 250 First Call
    3:30pm 3:30pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:40pm 3:40pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:48pm4:20pm 3:48pm – 4:20pm 250 Class Moto #2
    4:20pm4:35pm 4:20pm – 4:35pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:19pm 4:19pm 450 First Call
    4:29pm 4:29pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    4:39pm 4:39pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:47pm5:20pm 4:47pm – 5:20pm 450 Class Moto #2
    5:20pm5:35pm 5:20pm – 5:35pm 450 Winners Circle
    5:40pm5:50pm 5:40pm – 5:50pm WMX Press Conference
    5:50pm6:05pm 5:50pm – 6:05pm 250 Press Conference
    6:05pm6:20pm 6:05pm – 6:20pm 450 Press Conference
Ironman Motocross Schedule WMX Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: Times local to Crawfordsville, Indiana (Eastern time zone).

Ironman National race day schedule
Ironman National race day schedule MX Sports Pro Racing
WMX and SMX Next Ironman National race day schedule
WMX and SMX Next Ironman National race day schedule MX Sports Pro Racing

Other Links

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Pro Motocross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Ironman National

Ironman National Race Center

Ironman National Injury Report

Ironman National Entry Lists

WMX

Ironman - WMX Provisional Entry List

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Revised: August 26 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner New Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250
2 Brandy McLarty Brandy McLarty New Echo Bay, Ontario, Canada Canada Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
7 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R Works Edition
10 Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
13 Ariana Scovel Tavares Ariana Scovel Tavares New Apache Junction, AZ United States GasGas MC 250 (WMX Only)
Full Entry List
Motocross

Ironman - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Revised: August 28 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
7 Tristan Prueitt Tristan Prueitt West Linn, OR United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
10 Jett Kellogg Jett Kellogg New Windsor, CO Yamaha YZ250F
11 Colby Lessar Colby Lessar Shawnee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
18 Gabriel Andrigo Gabriel Andrigo Brazil Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Motocross

Ironman - 250 Provisional Entry List

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Revised: August 25 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
13 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
25 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Entry List
Motocross

Ironman - 450 Provisional Entry List

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Revised: August 25 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
18 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Entry List

Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show Sun May 24 2026 250 Pro Motocross Preview Show 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show Fri May 22 2026 450 Pro Motocross Preview Show

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Other Info

Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana
Track Address: 1389 County Rd 200 S, Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT 

Tickets

Get tickets to the Ironman National

Track Map

2026 Ironman National Site Map
2026 Ironman National Site Map MX Sports Pro Racing
2026 Ironman National track map
2026 Ironman National track map MX Sports Pro Racing

2026 Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 378
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 364
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 322
4Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 317
5Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 291
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 378
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 364
3Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 322
4Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 317
5Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 291
Full Standings
WMX

WMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 232
2Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia 211
3Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia 161
4Mikayla Nielsen Mikayla Nielsen Riverside, CA United States 158
5Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis Clayton, NC United States 158
Full Standings
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