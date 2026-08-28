The 11th and final round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The Ironman National is also the sixth and final round of the six-round Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.

What you need to know the most for the Ironman National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

First, on Friday, tune into the SuperMotocross YouTube channel at 1 p.m. Eastern to watch the pre-race press conference, press day riding for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship Ironman National, plus the Team USA Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations announcement, and the first WMX moto in the two-hour live show. So, a two-hour live show to watch: pre-race press conference, Team USA MXoN announcement, and the WMX moto. Again, this is live and free on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel. You will want to tune in!

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Remember, you can every moto LIVE on Peacock.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is off this weekend before the MXGP of Turkiye on September 5 and 6.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is on summer break and will be back in action at The John Penton GNCC on September 18.

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