Championship Math – 450 Class
The title situation in the 450 Class is pretty straightforward—Hunter Lawrence leads Jett Lawrence by a single point with one round remaining (they’re the only two still in contention). Winner doesn’t necessarily take all, however, at least not for Jett, because if they split moto wins (which could easily happen) and Jett is the overall winner, Hunter will still hold a single-point lead. If Jett goes 3-1 and Hunter goes 2-2, they’ll find themselves tied for the championship, but Hunter would get the nod because he’s won more motos (Hunter’s won 12, Jett’s won 8). And, of course, if Hunter wins the overall, or at least finishes ahead of Jett at the end of the day, he’ll be the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Champion. -Aaron Hansel
Championship Math – 250 Class
In the 250 Class Cole Davies and Levi Kitchen are the only riders who haven’t been mathematically eliminated from the title chase, and Davies leads Kitchen by 14 points. This means Kitchen is going to have be perfect, and hope Davies has some bad luck. We’ve seen plenty of chaos this summer, so nothing is off the table, but taking 15 points (Kitchen can’t tie and win because Davies has more moto wins) out of a competitor as strong as Davies is a big ask. If Kitchen wins the first moto and Davies takes second, then Kitchen would have to win the second moto and have Davies finish ninth or worse, which seems pretty unlikely. The number of scenarios to think up is limitless, but the fact is, Davies holds a very strong advantage coming into the finale. -Hansel
- Motocross, WMX
IronmanScouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, August 29
Hymas vs. Beaumer
Both Chance Hymas and Julienne Beaumer have had some pretty fantastic moments this summer, with both of them winning an overall so far. They’re really close in points too, with Beaumer sitting third just five points ahead of Hymas. Even with just two motos remaining in the season, that’s a tiny gap. Third in the standings isn’t a championship, but it’s certainly preferable to fourth. Who will hold the spot after Ironman? -Hansel
The Last One
If you’re a Cooper Webb fan you’re not going to want to miss Ironman this weekend, as it will mark the final AMA Pro Motocross race of Webb’s career. Webb’s been at it for a long time outdoors, having entered his first one back in 2013 and winning the 250 National Championship in 2016. If you’re at Ironman, make sure to make some extra noise for Webb, as he truly is one of the greats of our sport. -Hansel
End of an Era?
It’s hard to believe, but Ironman just might be the final Pro Motocross race for Eli Tomac too. Yes, we’ve heard this before with Tomac and we’ve seen him come back time after time, but this time it seems different, and rumors suggest any future deals for Tomac are supercross only. You never know for sure, but if you’re in attendance at Ironman soak it in. There’s a strong chance it’ll be the last time one of the best to ever do it, does it. -Hansel
Make it Eight
When Hymas took the overall win last week at Budds Creek he became the seventh 250 Class winner of the summer, which is an incredible number. In fact, it’s never happened before! And with one race remaining, there’s a chance that number could increase to eight. There are a few riders who could have wild rides, but Ryder DiFrancesco seems like the one with best chance of getting it done. He’s been having a great season and depending on how things go with Davies and Kitchen, he just might be able to sneak it in for a win. -Hansel
Last Chance
Before the season started it sure seemed like Haiden Deegan would be able to put things together for a win at some point this summer. After all, he’s incredibly fast and works hard, and at some point someone other than one of the Lawrence brothers had to get a win, right? Well, so far that hasn’t been the case, but Deegan will get one final shot at it in 2026 this weekend at Ironman Raceway. With the Lawrences having won every single moto between them so far, anyone else winning one seems unlikely. But with the championship dynamic of Hunter leading Jett by a single point in play, you never know how their days will shape up. Will Deegan finally get one at the last race of the summer? -Hansel
WMX Championship Math
The Championship is not as close for WMX, with Lachlan Turner leading by 21 points, she could technically wrap up the title on Friday’s moto if Charli Cannon gets third or worse. That is going to be a hard ask considering Turner and Cannon have gone 1-2 overall at every race so far. However, Daniela Guillen current WMX leader in the MXGP series is set to race at Ironman. This will be a great test to see how our US riders stack up against the rest of the world, and it could throw a wrench in the points standings as well. -Sarah Whitmore
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|232
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|211
Next
Fresh off of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, the SMX Next riders are set to line up for their second national of the year. Landon Gibson and Ryder Malinoski are the most recent graduates, leaving opportunity for other riders. Insert B riders Tristan Prueitt, Dane Pappas, Tanner Dorman, and Colt Martin. However, Carson Wood will be back this weekend, and after winning the Next round at RedBud may be the favorite to win. Can anyone challenge Wood at Ironman? -Whitmore
Graduates
Speaking of SMX Next, Landen Gordon was a recent graduate, racing SMX Next in Supercross before racing 250 East at Nashville and getting on the podium the very next weekend in Cleveland. We have not seen much of Landen at the front since then, but at Budds Creek he went 3-7 for third overall. The 250 class this year has been extremely challenging with a deep field and riddled with inconsistency. Can Gordon back it up with another good ride this weekend?
Bonus: What/When/Where
The action starts Friday at the nationals with press-day riding and WMX first motos, as well as SMX Next motos for Ironman. And now finally it can all be seen live on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel at 1 p.m. eastern on Friday. They will also use that time to announce Team USA for MXoN, so be sure to tune in! -Whitmore