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Watch: 2027 Kawasaki KX250F Bike Intro - First Ride and Initial Impressions: How Many Changes Are Made?

August 27, 2026, 11:30am

The 2027 bike season is in full swing! From one color bike last weekend on the East Coast, Kris Keefer is back in action on the West Coast to test the new 2027 Kawasaki KX250F (yes, the "F" is back in the name after several years of the four-stroke 250cc machine being called the "KX250"). 

Keefer and Simon Cudby went to Perris Raceway to ride the '27 model and compare it to the '26 model. One big thing to note right away is the '27 model is $500 cheaper than the '26 model! 

He also notes a stronger powering feeling, the new hydraulic clutch (15 percent more load), improved throttle response via fuel injection settings, and more of the changes made.

Film/Edit/Images: Simon Cudby

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Inside Info on the New Kawasaki KX327 Two Stroke Wed Jun 3 Inside Info on the New Kawasaki KX327 Two Stroke Kawasaki Introduces 2027 Off-Road Lineup Tue Jun 2 Kawasaki Introduces 2027 Off-Road Lineup The KX 327: Kawasaki's New Two-Strokes Are Finally Here! Tue Jun 2 The KX 327: Kawasaki's New Two-Strokes Are Finally Here!

2027 Kawasaki KX250F

  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-015
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-015 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-016
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-016 Simon Cudby
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    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-017 Simon Cudby
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    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-018 Simon Cudby
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    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-019 Simon Cudby
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    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-020 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-021
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-021 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-022
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-022 Simon Cudby
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    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-023 Simon Cudby
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    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-024 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-025
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-025 Simon Cudby

2027 Kawasaki KX250F in Action

  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-001
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-001 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-002
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-002 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-003
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-003 Simon Cudby
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    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-004 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-005
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-005 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-006
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-006 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-007
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-007 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-008
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-008 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-009
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-009 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-010
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-010 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-011
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-011 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-012
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-012 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-013
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-013 Simon Cudby
  • 2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-014
    2027KX250F-CudbyPhoto-014 Simon Cudby
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