Watch: 2027 Kawasaki KX250F Bike Intro - First Ride and Initial Impressions: How Many Changes Are Made?
August 27, 2026, 11:30am
The 2027 bike season is in full swing! From one color bike last weekend on the East Coast, Kris Keefer is back in action on the West Coast to test the new 2027 Kawasaki KX250F (yes, the "F" is back in the name after several years of the four-stroke 250cc machine being called the "KX250").
Keefer and Simon Cudby went to Perris Raceway to ride the '27 model and compare it to the '26 model. One big thing to note right away is the '27 model is $500 cheaper than the '26 model!
He also notes a stronger powering feeling, the new hydraulic clutch (15 percent more load), improved throttle response via fuel injection settings, and more of the changes made.
Film/Edit/Images: Simon Cudby
2027 Kawasaki KX250F
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2027 Kawasaki KX250F in Action
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