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Injury Updates on Mumford, Denno, and More for Ironman National

Injury Updates on Mumford, Denno, and More for Ironman National

August 27, 2026, 12:30pm
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The 11th round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the U.S. Army Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Cooper – Unknown | Out

Yamaha announced on Thursday afternoon that Cooper will miss the Pro Motocross finale with hopes of being 100 percent healed for the SMX Playoffs.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Banged Up | Out

Oldenburg crashed hard at Unadilla. He’s sore and banged up and will miss Ironman.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver. He should be back for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Chase Sexton – Knee | Out

Sexton is out for the year due to a torn ACL, sustained at Thunder Valley.

250 Class

Casey Cochran – Concussion, Banged Up | TBD

Cochran crashed hard at Unadilla and sustained a concussion. He missed Budds Creek, and at time of posting we hadn’t received an official word from his team on his status for Ironman. All things considered, however, it seems highly unlikely he’ll line up on Saturday.

Deacon Denno – Collarbone | Out

Denno went down at Budds Creek and reinjured his collarbone. He’ll miss Ironman.

Evan Ferry – Knee | Out

Ferry attempted to race at Unadilla following an ACL injury that had kept him away from racing. His leg wasn’t ready yet and he’ll miss the rest of the season.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker is out for the year due to a shoulder injury sustained at High Point.

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley broke his humerus at High Point and is looking to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Carson Mumford – Wrist | Out

Mumford went down in the second moto at Budds Creek and dislocated his wrist. He’ll have surgery and start the recovery process and it out for this weekend. 

Cullin Park – Shoulder | Out

Park has been sideline with a shoulder injury, and when he tried to return at Unadilla he realized it was too soon. He’s out for the rest of the season.

Nick Romano – Back | Out

Romano is back on the bike after sustaining a compression fracture to his T-6 vertebrae and an acute fracture to his T-5 vertebrae at Southwick, but he’ll miss Ironman.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock is out for the season due to an injured lunate bone.

Jo Shimoda – Collarbone, Head | Out

Shimoda broke his collarbone and sustained a concussion at Southwick. He should be back for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is out for the season due to an injury to his right Achilles.

Enzo Temmerman – Concussion | Out

Temmerman sustained a concussion at High Point. He’s out for Ironman.

Max Vohland – Hand | Out

Vohland should be back for the SMX World Championship Playoffs after fracturing his hand at High Point.

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