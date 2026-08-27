The 11th round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the U.S. Army Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Cooper – Unknown | Out

Yamaha announced on Thursday afternoon that Cooper will miss the Pro Motocross finale with hopes of being 100 percent healed for the SMX Playoffs.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Banged Up | Out

Oldenburg crashed hard at Unadilla. He’s sore and banged up and will miss Ironman.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver. He should be back for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Chase Sexton – Knee | Out

Sexton is out for the year due to a torn ACL, sustained at Thunder Valley.

250 Class

Casey Cochran – Concussion, Banged Up | TBD

Cochran crashed hard at Unadilla and sustained a concussion. He missed Budds Creek, and at time of posting we hadn’t received an official word from his team on his status for Ironman. All things considered, however, it seems highly unlikely he’ll line up on Saturday.