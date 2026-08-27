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SMX Next – Motocross Scouting Moto Combine 2026 Ironman Raceway Full Entry List and Preview

August 27, 2026, 1:10pm
SMX Next – Motocross Scouting Moto Combine 2026 Ironman Raceway Full Entry List and Preview
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

SMX Next – Motocross Scouting Moto Combine Joins Championship Festivities at Ironman Raceway
AMA Hall of Famers Broc Glover & Kevin Windham Lead Rider Coach Lineup for 25 Elite Prospects with Celebrated Amateur Accolades

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A captivating and historic summer of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will come to a compelling conclusion this weekend as the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championshipregular season draws to a close. For the first time, a trio of champions will be crowned at the U.S. Army Ironman National Finals Presented by Tucker Freight Lines and complementing the festivities from Indiana’s Ironman Raceway will be the second gathering of the SMX Next – Motocross Scouting Moto Combine, featuring the most elite prospects in amateur motocross.

The SMX Next initiative combines two summer Scouting Moto Combines, at RedBud MX and Ironman Raceway, with the five races that comprise SMX Next – Supercross during the winter and spring. The season will culminate with the SMX Next World All-Stars, which will take place during the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs. The year-long collaboration under the SMX League cultivates the development of the top A & B class prospects in amateur motocross, providing a defined path to the prestigious professional level of SMX.

MX Sports Pro Racing
  • Motocross, WMX

    Budds Creek

     Saturday, August 22
    • SMX Friday Live Presented by Honda 
      Live
      August 21 - 1:30 PM
      YouTube
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      August 22 - 10:00 AM
      Peacock
    • All Motos 
      Live
      August 22 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • All Motos 
      Live
      August 22 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Only Second Motos 
      Live
      August 22 - 3:30 PM
      NBC
Budds Creek Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule

“SMX Next continues to show it is one of the most successful and proven development initiatives in motorsports. While the exposure and opportunity to be a part of off-road motorcycle racing’s premier professional championships is vital to the on-track growth of these young athletes, the hands-on nature of the program also takes special care to provide awareness of the invaluable off-track intangibles that equally contribute to success at the professional level,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “Our esteemed group of Rider Coaches play an integral role in the success of this program and in fostering the progression of these talented racers. They’ve learned to harness the potential of each prospect and give them the guidance and mentorship they need to perform at their best. It’s why we continue to see graduates of the SMX Next program achieving success in Monster Energy Supercross and the Pro Motocross Championship. It will be even more impactful for this weekend’s group of prospects to immerse themselves in the championship atmosphere surrounding Ironman Raceway."

The group of invited prospects for the Ironman Combine was determined through a collaborative effort with competing manufacturers from the SMX World Championship, including Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Triumph, and Yamaha. The lineup of athletes features a diverse collection of young racers, many of whom have achieved success at the American Motocross Majors and the recent Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship from Loretta Lynn’s Ranch that took place earlier this month. Several racers have even earned professional experience by making select starts during the Pro Motocross Championship, in accordance with the rulebook. The Ironman athletes will receive guidance and mentorship from a decorated group of Rider Coaches, led by AMA Hall of Famers Broc Glover and Kevin Windham in addition to celebrated international racers Michael Byrne, of Australia, and Gareth Swanepoel, of South Africa. In addition to coaching, Combine participants will receive classroom-style education sessions on other aspects of the sport such as health, fitness, nutrition, and media engagement from leaders in the industry.

  • Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Landon Gibson received Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award honors at Loretta Lynn's earlier this month.
    Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Landon Gibson received Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award honors at Loretta Lynn's earlier this month. Align Media
  • Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Carson Wood took the Combine victory at RedBud and will look for a summer sweep of SMX Next – Motocross.
    Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Carson Wood took the Combine victory at RedBud and will look for a summer sweep of SMX Next – Motocross. Align Media
  • Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green's Kade Johnson finished third at RedBud and will once again be a factor in the fight for the win at Ironman.
    Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green's Kade Johnson finished third at RedBud and will once again be a factor in the fight for the win at Ironman. Align Media
  • AMA Hall of Famer Kevin Windham earned the Coach's Cup at RedBud and will return as a Rider Coach for the Ironman Combine.
    AMA Hall of Famer Kevin Windham earned the Coach's Cup at RedBud and will return as a Rider Coach for the Ironman Combine. Align Media

Highlighting the group of invited prospects for the Ironman Combine, which will feature representation from three different countries, is this year’s Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient Landon Gibson. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider has more SMX Next starts than anyone else in the field and is one week removed from his second Pro Motocross start at Budds Creek, where he finished just outside the top 10 with a 12th-place effort. He’ll be flanked by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Carson Wood, who enjoyed a breakout performance at the RedBud Combine in July, outlasting Gibson to sweep the motos in Michigan and prevail with the victory. Wood too has several Pro Motocross starts under his belt this summer, as the budding rivals are set to renew their battle at Ironman. They’ll no doubt be joined by Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Kade Johnson, who rounded out the Combine podium at RedBud and will also bring Pro Motocross experience into Ironman.

Additional notables include newly crowned AMA National Champions in EBR Performance Yamaha’s Tanner Dorman and Team Husqvarna Amateur Racing’s Tristan Prueitt, who battled all week long at Loretta Lynn’s in the 250B and Schoolboy 2 divisions, ultimately splitting those championships between them. Dorman prevailed with the 250B title while Prueitt swept all motos en route to the Schoolboy 2 title.

Friday’s Combine will be highlighted by a pair of 25 Minute + 1 Lap motos on the dynamic Ironman layout, where an overall winner and podium will be determined. Additionally, all 25 prospects will be included in the fanfare of Saturday’s National, with a special 10-minute practice session on the fully prepped track that will lead up to opening ceremonies.

SMX Next - Motocross Provisional Entry List

Motocross

Ironman - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

August 29, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Revised: August 26 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
7 Tristan Prueitt Tristan Prueitt New West Linn, OR United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
11 Colby Lessar Colby Lessar New Shawnee, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina New St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
18 Gabriel Andrigo Gabriel Andrigo New Brazil Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
24 Alvin Hillan Alvin Hillan New Visalia, CA United States Honda CRF250R
29 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch New Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
35 Dane Pappas Dane Pappas New Loomis, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
47 Colt Martin Colt Martin New Talladega, AL United States Kawasaki KX250
49 Brennon Harrison Brennon Harrison New Jacksonville, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
54 Ryder Skodras Ryder Skodras New Sussex, WI United States KTM 250 SX-F
57 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner New Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
79 Max Shane Max Shane New San Jacinto, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
93 Seth Dennis Seth Dennis New Brooksville, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
94 Tanner Dorman Tanner Dorman New Kerhonkson, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
115 Braxtyn Mes Braxtyn Mes New Temecula, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
177 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson New Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
226 Carson Wood Carson Wood New Zephyrhills, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
373 Gavin Betts Gavin Betts New Clifton Park Kawasaki KX250
404 Riley Busse Riley Busse New New Berlin, WI United States Yamaha YZ250F
444 Wyatt Duff Wyatt Duff New Lexington, KY United States Kawasaki KX250
462 Luke Fauser Luke Fauser New Midland, PA United States KTM 250 SX-F
883 Blake Thomas Blake Thomas New Willowbank Aust Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Entry List

This group will no doubt take inspiration from the impressive list of SMX Next graduates, spearheaded by the program’s most high-profile alum, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan. Just last weekend, the 250SMX Class podium at Budds Creek was composed of a trio of not just graduates, but three Scouting Moto Combine winners in Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing duo of Cole Davies and Landen Gordon

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