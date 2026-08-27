SMX Next – Motocross Scouting Moto Combine 2026 Ironman Raceway Full Entry List and Preview

“SMX Next continues to show it is one of the most successful and proven development initiatives in motorsports. While the exposure and opportunity to be a part of off-road motorcycle racing’s premier professional championships is vital to the on-track growth of these young athletes, the hands-on nature of the program also takes special care to provide awareness of the invaluable off-track intangibles that equally contribute to success at the professional level,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “Our esteemed group of Rider Coaches play an integral role in the success of this program and in fostering the progression of these talented racers. They’ve learned to harness the potential of each prospect and give them the guidance and mentorship they need to perform at their best. It’s why we continue to see graduates of the SMX Next program achieving success in Monster Energy Supercross and the Pro Motocross Championship. It will be even more impactful for this weekend’s group of prospects to immerse themselves in the championship atmosphere surrounding Ironman Raceway."

The group of invited prospects for the Ironman Combine was determined through a collaborative effort with competing manufacturers from the SMX World Championship, including Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Triumph, and Yamaha. The lineup of athletes features a diverse collection of young racers, many of whom have achieved success at the American Motocross Majors and the recent Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship from Loretta Lynn’s Ranch that took place earlier this month. Several racers have even earned professional experience by making select starts during the Pro Motocross Championship, in accordance with the rulebook. The Ironman athletes will receive guidance and mentorship from a decorated group of Rider Coaches, led by AMA Hall of Famers Broc Glover and Kevin Windham in addition to celebrated international racers Michael Byrne, of Australia, and Gareth Swanepoel, of South Africa. In addition to coaching, Combine participants will receive classroom-style education sessions on other aspects of the sport such as health, fitness, nutrition, and media engagement from leaders in the industry.