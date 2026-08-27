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Justin Cooper Out for Pro Motocross Finale, Goal is to Be Fully Healthy for SMX Playoff

August 27, 2026, 1:45pm
Justin Cooper Out for Pro Motocross Finale, Goal is to Be Fully Healthy for SMX Playoff
Columbus, OH SMX Playoff 1Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Racer Update: Justin Cooper will sit out this weekend’s Pro Motocross round at Ironman to continue focusing on getting back to 100% health for the upcoming SMX Playoffs rounds and series Final at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO.⁠

Rich Simmons, Team Manager, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing⁠:

“Unfortunately, Justin won’t be racing this weekend at Ironman. He’s definitely been missed around the team this MX season, and we’re all looking forward to having him back. But our main priority is making sure he gets back to 100% health. We’ll be excited to see him back at the races when he’s ready.”

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