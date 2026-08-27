Results Archive
Motocross, WMX
Unadilla
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Mayla Herrick
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
Budds Creek
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Landen Gordon
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Mikayla Nielsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Netherlands
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Guillem Farres
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
WMX Entry List
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Brandy McLarty
  3. Charli Cannon
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 6
News
Full Schedule

Ironman National Pro Motocross, WMX, SMX Next Finale Full Race Day Schedules

August 27, 2026, 10:00am
Ironman National Pro Motocross, WMX, SMX Next Finale Full Race Day Schedules
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

This Saturday, the SuperMotocross paddock will be in Indiana for the Ironman National finale, round 11 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

What you need to know the most for the Ironman National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule, plus the PDF version if you want to screenshot it for your phone.

Friday will have both one moto of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony, as well as two motos of the MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine (SMX Next - Motocross). The second WMX moto will take place on Saturday. View the full WMX and SMX Next weekend schedule below as well.

Friday will also have a pre-race press conference with the top riders in each championship. There will also be a Team USA Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations announcement as well. You will want to tune in on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel!

Ironman Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Motocross, WMX

    Ironman

     Scouting Moto Combine Event
    Saturday, August 29
    Ironman Raceway
    Crawfordsville, IN United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:20am8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:35am8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
    8:50am9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:10am9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:30am9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
    9:50am10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:10am10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes
    10:50am11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes
    11:05am11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
    11:35am11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
    11:50am12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
    12:05pm12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Practice
    12:20pm1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
    12:30pm1:00pm 12:30pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES
    12:38pm 12:38pm 250 First Call Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:49pm 12:49pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:11pm1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:46pm2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
    1:41pm 1:41pm 450 First Call
    1:51pm 1:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    2:01pm 2:01pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    2:11pm2:45pm 2:11pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1
    2:45pm3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
    2:45pm3:05pm 2:45pm – 3:05pm Halftime
    2:45pm 2:45pm WMX First Call
    2:55pm 2:55pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:05pm 3:05pm WMX Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    3:12pm 3:12pm WMX Moto #2 12Min+1 Lap
    3:30pm3:40pm 3:30pm – 3:40pm WMX Winners Circle
    3:20pm 3:20pm 250 First Call
    3:30pm 3:30pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:40pm 3:40pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:48pm4:20pm 3:48pm – 4:20pm 250 Class Moto #2
    4:20pm4:35pm 4:20pm – 4:35pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:19pm 4:19pm 450 First Call
    4:29pm 4:29pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    4:39pm 4:39pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:47pm5:20pm 4:47pm – 5:20pm 450 Class Moto #2
    5:20pm5:35pm 5:20pm – 5:35pm 450 Winners Circle
    5:40pm5:50pm 5:40pm – 5:50pm WMX Press Conference
    5:50pm6:05pm 5:50pm – 6:05pm 250 Press Conference
    6:05pm6:20pm 6:05pm – 6:20pm 450 Press Conference
Ironman Motocross Schedule WMX Schedule

Note: Times local to Crawfordsville, Indiana (Eastern time zone).

Ironman National race schedule
Ironman National race schedule MX Sports Pro Racing
WMX and SMX Next Ironman weekend schedule
WMX and SMX Next Ironman weekend schedule MX Sports Pro Racing

Read Now
October 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted