This Saturday, the SuperMotocross paddock will be in Indiana for the Ironman National finale, round 11 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

What you need to know the most for the Ironman National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock.

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule, plus the PDF version if you want to screenshot it for your phone.

Friday will have both one moto of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony, as well as two motos of the MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine (SMX Next - Motocross). The second WMX moto will take place on Saturday. View the full WMX and SMX Next weekend schedule below as well.

Friday will also have a pre-race press conference with the top riders in each championship. There will also be a Team USA Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations announcement as well. You will want to tune in on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel!