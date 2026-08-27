Insta360 Labor Day Sale Is Live: Save on X5, Ace Pro 2, GO Ultra & More

The Insta360 Labor Day Sale is now live from Aug 27 at 12:00 AM PT through Sep 7 at 11:59 PM PT, bringing limited-time savings on some of Insta360’s most popular cameras for riding, POV capture, and action content.

Save around 15% on X5 and GO Ultra, and up to 20% on Ace Pro 2 during the sale.

Whether you’re filming dirt bike POV, third-person 360 shots, travel rides, or behind-the-scenes setup content, now is a great time to upgrade your camera kit.

Featured deals include: