Insta360 Labor Day Sale Is Live: Save on X5, Ace Pro 2, GO Ultra & More
The Insta360 Labor Day Sale is now live from Aug 27 at 12:00 AM PT through Sep 7 at 11:59 PM PT, bringing limited-time savings on some of Insta360’s most popular cameras for riding, POV capture, and action content.
Save around 15% on X5 and GO Ultra, and up to 20% on Ace Pro 2 during the sale.
Whether you’re filming dirt bike POV, third-person 360 shots, travel rides, or behind-the-scenes setup content, now is a great time to upgrade your camera kit.
Featured deals include:
Insta360 X5 Standard Bundle: now $464.99, save $85
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Standard Bundle: starting from $309.99, save $60
Insta360 GO Ultra Standard Bundle: now $379.99, save $70
Customers using code RacerX during the sale can also receive a free gift for the first 20 orders:
Ace Pro 2: Free Chin Mount
X Series: Free Replaceable Lens Kit
GO Ultra: Free Quick Release Mount