A Title Fight for the Ages! Jason Thomas On What to Expect at Ironman

The last round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is upon us. Ironman is back as the finale after a change-up in 2025 to accommodate the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in October. Champions will be crowned in all three classes and the weather has decided it wants to help us all with that. Both races here in 2025 were brutally hot so a break from that is welcome by all, no doubt.
The 250 championship lost a bit of suspense in Maryland as Levi Kitchen’s penalty and subsequent crash on the opening lap put him in a precarious position with two motos to run. Fourteen points isn’t impossible but it’s not anything to smile about, either. He would need a meltdown or some sort of serious issue from Cole Davies, something like Thunder Valley or Spring Creek. Further, he needs to have a great day of his own to give himself any chance at grasping victory from the jaws of defeat. For Davies, he’s just guarding against the unthinkable. The plan should be very simple: get a good start and react accordingly. He doesn’t need to win anything, simply stay aware of Kitchen’s location and manage situationally. Davies’ good starts have been a huge coup in this championship dynamic and allow him to take things as they come versus Kitchen and his necessary relentless charges from the back. They have both ridden very well for most of the series but for me, this title came down to starts.
The 450 title is much more up in the air and far more scenarios are in play. Hunter’s one point may not seem like much but it does give him a significant edge on paper. He only needs to match Jett on the day where Jett needs to go on the offensive. Crashes or issues can change all of this, of course, but on a neutral day where they are the best two, it allows Hunter to counter Jett without doing anything drastic. The real questions come if and when Jett gets out front in both motos. Hunter’s starts have been phenomenal so this will be tougher than it sounds but Jett leading each moto is Hunter’s worst nightmare. The “must” situation then flips. Hunter can’t afford to be beaten twice on Saturday. He does have the benefit of reacting versus initiating but against Jett Lawrence in a “must win” scenario, that doesn’t sound any less daunting.
Related: Recalling Jett Lawrence's 450 Class Pro Motocross Non-Podium Finishes (Hint, There's Not Many)
These two have been in this spot before, notably twice in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs. Both times, Jett was able to do what was needed. Can he do it again? Can he go win the day and break his brother’s heart a third time? That’s the job, that’s what he’s paid to do. Whether he can or can’t is why we watch. It’s the most compelling story in the sport, globally.
Last but certainly not least, the WMX title is up for grabs, too. Lachlan Turner has been incredible since the break, winning four straight motos and taking a commanding lead over Charli Cannon. To keep her from a three-peat would take a catastrophe but that’s why we go racing. LaLa’s first lap sprint speed has simply been too much for anyone to manage and given her a big edge in this title. The Ironman track is a tough one with long ruts to manage. This weekend will be a challenge for the women.
Who’s Hot
Chance Hymas won his first race in 14 months and had to feel good. He’d been close but getting over the hump is a big step. It was big for him and big for reinforcing his long-term plans with Honda HRC Progressive. I also expect him to be on Team USA this year, but on a 450.
Cole Davies is on the precipice of winning his first ever Pro Motocross Championship. A year ago, many were unsure if this was going to happen at any point in his motocross career. He has made believers out of the doubters, myself included.
Landen Gordon was quick all day and didn’t waste his starts and pace. An overall podium outdoors is no joke. You simply can’t fake it. Good job, kid.
Hunter’s 1-1 spoke loudly in a moment where he desperately needed it. The job isn’t getting easier, though, and he has to be great on Saturday.
Jorge Prado wasn’t happy after the second moto but his riding is better as of late. It’s a bit inconsistent but when he’s on, it’s very impressive.
Haiden Deegan’s first moto was the best he has looked all year (maybe first moto Colorado would like a word). I think he has some work to do on “how” he’s doing it but it’s clear he’s working hard to be better.
Justin Barcia rode well all day and was fighting for a top five at times.
- Motocross, WMX
IronmanScouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, August 29
Who’s Not
Levi Kitchen is up against it with two motos left. He is riding very well but it takes everything to win the title.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is taking a beating online after withdrawing from MXoN consideration. There are many layers to that dynamic but for those that simply want Deegs, Justin Cooper, Kayden Minear (Australia), and Davies (New Zealand) on track, they don’t want to hear about costs. Tough one for everyone.
Parker Ross has had a tough time replicating the success of 2025. I thought it was go time in the second 250 moto but alas, wasn’t meant to be. He’s a great, hard-working kid so here’s to things turning around.
Bold Predictions
The AMA implements electric fencing alongside the start straights and shock collars are now fitted to all 40 riders in both classes.
Flat Earthers unite to propose that the Lawrence’s are conspiring to fix the 450 title.
Team Tedder becomes the beacon of American patriotism. New wrap, new truck, God Bless America.
Mike Pelletier unveils that we were a couple of “no’s” away from a Mike Alessi, Damon Bradshaw, and Kyle Lewis lineup for Team USA.
My Picks
250
Levi Kitchen
Cole Davies
Chance Hymas
450
Jett Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence
Deegs bro