A Title Fight for the Ages! Jason Thomas On What to Expect at Ironman

The 450 title is much more up in the air and far more scenarios are in play. Hunter’s one point may not seem like much but it does give him a significant edge on paper. He only needs to match Jett on the day where Jett needs to go on the offensive. Crashes or issues can change all of this, of course, but on a neutral day where they are the best two, it allows Hunter to counter Jett without doing anything drastic. The real questions come if and when Jett gets out front in both motos. Hunter’s starts have been phenomenal so this will be tougher than it sounds but Jett leading each moto is Hunter’s worst nightmare. The “must” situation then flips. Hunter can’t afford to be beaten twice on Saturday. He does have the benefit of reacting versus initiating but against Jett Lawrence in a “must win” scenario, that doesn’t sound any less daunting.

Related: Recalling Jett Lawrence's 450 Class Pro Motocross Non-Podium Finishes (Hint, There's Not Many)

These two have been in this spot before, notably twice in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs. Both times, Jett was able to do what was needed. Can he do it again? Can he go win the day and break his brother’s heart a third time? That’s the job, that’s what he’s paid to do. Whether he can or can’t is why we watch. It’s the most compelling story in the sport, globally.

Last but certainly not least, the WMX title is up for grabs, too. Lachlan Turner has been incredible since the break, winning four straight motos and taking a commanding lead over Charli Cannon. To keep her from a three-peat would take a catastrophe but that’s why we go racing. LaLa’s first lap sprint speed has simply been too much for anyone to manage and given her a big edge in this title. The Ironman track is a tough one with long ruts to manage. This weekend will be a challenge for the women.