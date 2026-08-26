Jason Weigandt hits the big points heading into the U.S. Army Ironman National. There are far too many people thinking Jett Lawrence just wants to see Hunter Lawrence win. They've raced too hard and come too far for that. Cole Davies has a chance to join some big company. Plus: Star Racing and Yamaha says no to Team USA for the Motocross of Nations. What the heck is going on here?

Weege Show Wednesday is brought to you by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing and Throttle Jockey.