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Ironman
Sat Aug 29
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Sun Sep 6
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Full Schedule

Weege Show Wednesday: Lawrence Battle Matters, Team USA in Constant Flux

August 26, 2026, 5:20pm
Ernée, France Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN)Motocross of Nations

Jason Weigandt hits the big points heading into the U.S. Army Ironman National. There are far too many people thinking Jett Lawrence just wants to see Hunter Lawrence win. They've raced too hard and come too far for that. Cole Davies has a chance to join some big company. Plus: Star Racing and Yamaha says no to Team USA for the Motocross of Nations. What the heck is going on here?

Weege Show Wednesday is brought to you by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing and Throttle Jockey.

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