Turner & Cannon Square Off for Final WMX Showdown at Ironman Raceway

Adding another layer of intrigue into the Ironman finale is the addition of international star Daniele Guillen. The Spaniard currently sits atop the MXW standings of MXGP with one round remaining and has a pair of victories and a pair of runner-up finishes through the first four rounds of that championship. She’s been a perennial championship contender overseas and is poised to challenge Turner, Cannon, and the rest of the WMX field for victory this weekend. Guillen will join forces with the Wildcat Race Team, helmed by Venezuelan racer Lorenzo Locurcio, for her U.S. debut, riding a GASGAS machine. She brings another compelling storyline to the dramatic culmination of this championship, with the potential of being a central player in its outcome.

While Turner and Cannon’s showdown, along with Guillen’s anticipated debut, headline this weekend’s action at Ironman, there is also a tightly contested battle unfolding for the third and final spot on the championship podium. Currently, Partzilla Blaster Power PRMX Kawasaki’s Taylah McCutcheon holds down third place in the standings but is just three points ahead of SLR Honda’s Mikayla Nielsen and Dusty Rocks Yamaha’s Jordan Jarvis, who sit tied for fourth. Both McCutcheon and Jarvis are coming off their lowest point scores of the season at Budds Creek, while Nielsen made an overdue return to the overall podium to make this a three-rider fight to the finish. With just two motos remaining, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will seize the moment at Ironman.

In addition to Moto 1 coverage on SMX Friday Live Presented by Honda, the second and final moto of the 2026 season on Saturday will be showcased as part of the comprehensive live coverage on Peacock and SMX Video Pass from Ironman, which will feature the official championship ceremony for either Turner or Cannon. Coverage of the motos on Peacock begins at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

On-track action for the WMX at Ironman will span two days, with qualifying and the weekend’s first 12 Minutes + 1 Lap moto scheduled for Friday, August 28. The women will return to the track on Saturday, August 29, for a midday warm-up before contesting Moto 2 in between the first and second motos of the 450SMX and 250SMX classes.