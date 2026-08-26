We are entering the fourth year of playoffs in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), and the riders now know how it works. The top 20 riders in combined AMA Supercross and Motocross total points get guaranteed spots on the gate at all three playoff races, riders ranked 21-30 get invited to the races but must race their way in through the Wild Card race (aka last chance qualifier) at all three playoff rounds. The Wild Card race is supposed to take two more riders to the gate, but if a rider that sits top 20 in points doesn’t compete (ala Haiden Deegan in the 250SMX playoffs this year since he is a full-time 450cc rider now, or Seth Hammaker who is inside the top ten in 250SMX but is out for the remainder of the year with a shoulder injury), additional Wild Card spots open up. Injuries and moving between classes cause riders not originally in the top 30 in combined points to get a chance to still race the playoffs.

At the playoffs, once the starting lineup is created, we get to watch two 20-minute-plus-one-lap motos for all 22 riders in both classes. And again, first playoff round is single points (25 for the overall winner), the second playoff round is double points (50 points for the overall winner), and the third playoff round at the season finale is triple points (75 points for the overall winner).

So, before we get to the playoffs, again not jumping the gun, we have to figure out the top 30 in points. Riders this weekend close to the edge of the top 20 will push to make sure they are guaranteed a spot on the starting gate for the first moto instead of having to chance making the motos by qualifying through the Wild Card races at the three playoff rounds.

This brings up the question: who are the riders to watch this weekend?

Well, in 450SMX, the math out front is simple: Hunter Lawrence has since clinched the top spot. The #96 has a 243-point lead (!) over P2 Cooper Webb, but Webb only leads Jorge Prado by 5 points. Barring a DNF from Prado, there is a high chance he passes Webb for P2 entering the playoffs, as Webb has averaged 22.9 points per round and Prado has average 35.1 points per round.

No love lost between those two during supercross this year!