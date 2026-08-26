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The Wild Battle(s) for the 2026 SMX Playoffs

The Wild Battle(s) for the 2026 SMX Playoffs

August 26, 2026, 4:30pm
Columbus, OH SMX Playoff 1Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship

Okay, I know we have two exciting AMA Pro Motocross Championship titles that are up for grabs this weekend, but let's take playoffs. Cue Jim Mora’s infamous press conference quote: "Playoffs?! Don't talk about Playoffs! You kidding me?"

I know, I know, this weekend is going to be epic as we have two titles up for grabs, the 250 Class title—between Cole Davies and Levi Kitchen—and the 450 Class title—between Hunter and Jett Lawrence. But, there is more than that on the line for this weekend.

Ten years ago, you would have one final Pro Motocross round then several months of quiet time during the off-season until Monster Energy AMA Supercross resumed in early January. Riders would mail it in at the final round, knowing if they made it through healthy, they would be able to finally relax from the grind. Well, that is not how the Pro Motocross finale goes now!

With the inception of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs in 2023, we now have three playoff races for another two titles (one 250cc, one 450cc) up for grabs. More racing and a HUGE payout to the riders? Sign me up!

"Playoffs?! Don’t talk about - playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs?" - Jim Mora Align Media

We are entering the fourth year of playoffs in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), and the riders now know how it works. The top 20 riders in combined AMA Supercross and Motocross total points get guaranteed spots on the gate at all three playoff races, riders ranked 21-30 get invited to the races but must race their way in through the Wild Card race (aka last chance qualifier) at all three playoff rounds. The Wild Card race is supposed to take two more riders to the gate, but if a rider that sits top 20 in points doesn’t compete (ala Haiden Deegan in the 250SMX playoffs this year since he is a full-time 450cc rider now, or Seth Hammaker who is inside the top ten in 250SMX but is out for the remainder of the year with a shoulder injury), additional Wild Card spots open up. Injuries and moving between classes cause riders not originally in the top 30 in combined points to get a chance to still race the playoffs.

At the playoffs, once the starting lineup is created, we get to watch two 20-minute-plus-one-lap motos for all 22 riders in both classes. And again, first playoff round is single points (25 for the overall winner), the second playoff round is double points (50 points for the overall winner), and the third playoff round at the season finale is triple points (75 points for the overall winner).

So, before we get to the playoffs, again not jumping the gun, we have to figure out the top 30 in points. Riders this weekend close to the edge of the top 20 will push to make sure they are guaranteed a spot on the starting gate for the first moto instead of having to chance making the motos by qualifying through the Wild Card races at the three playoff rounds.

This brings up the question: who are the riders to watch this weekend?

Well, in 450SMX, the math out front is simple: Hunter Lawrence has since clinched the top spot. The #96 has a 243-point lead (!) over P2 Cooper Webb, but Webb only leads Jorge Prado by 5 points. Barring a DNF from Prado, there is a high chance he passes Webb for P2 entering the playoffs, as Webb has averaged 22.9 points per round and Prado has average 35.1 points per round.

No love lost between those two during supercross this year!

  • Cooper Webb
    Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Jorge Prado
    Jorge Prado Align Media

Despite not racing any supercross rounds this year, Jett Lawrence has climbed up to a tie for fourth in the 450SMX standings with Dylan Ferrandis. Prado is 99 points up on Jettson though so the younger Lawrence brother will not make it any higher by the end of Saturday. Garrett Marchbanks, Haiden Deegan, and Eli Tomac are sixth through eighth and likely to stay where they are.

Justin Cooper (349 points) and RJ Hampshire (346 points) will both overtake 2026 450SX Champion Ken Roczen (349 points), who has not raced any rounds of Pro Motocross.

Chase Sexton sits 12th but he will be out for the playoffs after undergoing knee surgery back in June.

Behind Sexton, Christian Craig, Jordon Smith, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, and Mikkel Haarup are all separated 22 points, so there could be some shuffling in that group!

And just like last year, Mitchell Harrison (21st with 178 points) is chasing Justin Hill (20th with 188 points) for the final automatic transfer spot!

Now we suddenly see Justin Hill is on the entry list for this weekend. What does this mean? He appeared on entry lists last year for Pro Motocross but didn't actually end up competing. We'll see what happens on Saturday!

  • In 2025 (here as #86), Mitchell Harrison was chasing Justin Hill for the final transfer spot into the 450SMX Playoffs.
    In 2025 (here as #86), Mitchell Harrison was chasing Justin Hill for the final transfer spot into the 450SMX Playoffs. Align Media
  • Now in 2026, Harrison is AGAIN chasing Hill for the final transfer spot! Funny how that has worked out again.
    Now in 2026, Harrison is AGAIN chasing Hill for the final transfer spot! Funny how that has worked out again. Align Media

Shane McElrath, who will debut his new Beta RX 450F, is gauranteed to be in the Wild Card races as he sits 22nd, with Colt Nichols, Benny Bloss, Cornelius Tondel, Valentin Guillod, Jason Anderson, Grant Harlan, and Fredrik Noren currently in spots 23 through 30. Lorenzo Locurcio sits two points behind Noren as the Venezuela native looks to get into the playoffs.

Again, this list below is NOT the final finishing position NOR the entry list for the playoffs, but this is a good glimpse at what is going on. We still have to see who is confirmed in or not.

450SMX SMX Playoff Combined Points

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 788 25
2Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 545 22
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 540 20
4Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 441 18
5Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 440 17
6Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 407 16
7Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 376 15
8Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 364 14
9Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 349 13
10Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 347 12
11R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 346 11
12Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton 		La Moille, IL United States 298 10
13Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States 242 9
14Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 238 8
15Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 234 7
16Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 234 6
17Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 228 5
18Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark 220 4
19Joey Savatgy
Joey Savatgy 		Thomasville, GA United States 194 3
20Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 188 2
21Mitchell Harrison Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States 178 0
22Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 150 0
23Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 129 0
24Benny Bloss Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO United States 122 0
25Cornelius Tøndel Cornelius Tøndel Norway Norway 112 0
26Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland 101 0
27Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson 		Edgewood, NM United States 84 0
28Vince Friese Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States 80 0
29Grant Harlan Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States 76 0
30Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 63 0
Full Standings

In the 250SMX Division, there are two things to note right off the bat: again, Deegan is full 450 now and will not race and Hammaker is out with injury. Carson Mumford is now also out with injury after his dislocated wrist at Budds Creek.

Out front of the 250SMX standings, it is not shocking to see Cole Davies leading Levi Kitchen (also P1 and P2 in the 250 Pro Motocross standings entering this weekend, respectively).

Ryder DiFrancesco has third place in the 250SMX standings on lock as Chance Hymas and Julien Beaumer round out the top five. Those top five are locked into the top five (barring a DNF), as Kayden Minear (eighth) sits down 26 points down from Beaumer. Jo Shimoda, the 2025 250SMX Champion, will return to action ninth in the standings at the first round as Nate Thrasher rounds out the top ten.

In terms of the final transfer spot(s), right now Drew Adams sits in 20th with 176 points. Max Anstie (168 points) is 21st, followed by Landen Gordon, Casey Cochran, injured Coty Schock, Henry Miller, Parker Ross, Devin Simonson, Avery Long, Marshal Weltin, and Derek Kelley. Kelley, who broke his arm at the High Point National (not a good weekend for right arm injuries if you ask me!), is expected to make his return to racing at the first playoff round.

A couple factory riders to note outside of the top 30: triple digit buddies Cameron McAdoo and Pierce Brown are 31st and 32nd, Deacon Denno is 36th, Carson Wood is 45th, Landon Gibson is 47th, and Enzo Temmerman is 48th.

250SMX SMX Playoff Combined Points

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 609 25
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 22
3Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 455 20
4Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 355 18
5Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 322 17
6Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		Bainbridge, PA United States 314 16
7Carson Mumford
Carson Mumford 		Simi Valley, CA United States 314 15
8Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia 296 14
9Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 294 13
10Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 291 12
11Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 278 11
12Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 274 10
13Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 233 9
14Lux Turner Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 214 8
15Caden Dudney Caden Dudney Des Moines, IA United States 210 7
16Max Vohland
Max Vohland 		Sacramento, CA United States 206 6
17Nick Romano
Nick Romano 		Bayside, NY United States 188 5
18Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 188 4
19Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 185 3
20Drew Adams Drew Adams Chattanooga, TN United States 181 2
21Max Anstie
Max Anstie 		Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 168 0
22Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States 158 0
23Casey Cochran
Casey Cochran 		Portsmouth, VA United States 148 0
24Coty Schock
Coty Schock 		Dover, DE United States 146 0
25Henry Miller Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 130 0
26Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 128 0
27Devin Simonson Devin Simonson Laurinburg, NC United States 124 0
28Avery Long Avery Long New London, MN United States 124 0
29Derek Kelley
Derek Kelley 		Riverside, CA United States 122 0
30Marshal Weltin Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States 121 0
Full Standings
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