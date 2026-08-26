The following press release is from Team Spain MXoN:

Spain faces the MX of Nations in Ernée with a star-studded lineup

Jorge Prado, Guillem Farrés and Rubén Fernández will represent Spain in France from October 2nd to 4th, with Francisco García and Oriol Oliver as reserves.

Jorge Prado, Guillem Farrés and Rubén Fernández will form the Spanish team in the MX of Nations: they will compete in MXGP, MX2 and MX Open respectively, with Francisco García and Oriol Oliver as reserve riders.

The three riders arrive in Ernée backed by their Factory teams: they form a top-level group with the aim of fighting for the podium.

Paco Rico, the national team coach, places Spain "among the five teams with the best lineup" in the event: the coach asks that no ceiling be placed on the result.

Madrid, August 21, 2026 – The Royal Spanish Motorcycle Federation (RFME) has confirmed the team that will represent Spain at the 2026 Motocross of Nations (MXoN), which will take place on October 2, 3, and 4 at the Raymond Demy Circuit in Ernée, France, for its 79th edition. Jorge Prado, Guillem Farrés, and Rubén Fernández will form the starting lineup, with Francisco García and Oriol Oliver as reserve riders, under the direction of national team coach Paco Rico.

Spain looks to the podium in Ernee

Spain arrives at this edition with a real chance of fighting for the top positions. All three riders are in excellent form and come to Ernée eager to achieve a historic result for Spanish motocross. Furthermore, all three will have the support of their respective Factory teams, forming a top-level squad that will represent Spain with the goal of fighting for the podium. The team also hopes for a large turnout of Spanish fans in Ernée, who will accompany the riders in their quest for that podium finish so coveted by all the fans.

Jorge Prado, a leading figure in MXGP

Prado faces his eighth Nations Championship representing Spain. The MXGP rider arrives in great form after a season in the United States with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, having missed last year's event. The rider from Lugo highlights the level of the Spanish team this season and recalls his strong performance in 2023, when he fought for the Nations Championship victory.

"This year we have a super strong team, with a great chance not only of fighting for the podium, but also for the win. I hope to repeat what we did in 2023 and take Spain to the top of the podium" — Jorge Prado, MXGP rider.

Guillem Farrés, leader of the World Championship in MX2

Farrés faces his third participation in the Motocross of Nations as the leader of the MX2 World Championship with his Triumph. The Catalan rider values ​​the experience gained in this event and the good rapport of a team that has already competed together in previous editions, and arrives in Ernée—a circuit where he hasn't raced this season, but did last year—with the bike showing a high level of competitiveness.

"We have a very competitive team, we know each other very well. I'm really looking forward to racing with this great team and I know the results will come" — Guillem Farrés, MX2 rider.

Rubén Fernández, among the best in the MXGP World Championship

Fernández returns to represent Spain at the Motocross of Nations after a season consistently finishing in the Top 5 of the MXGP World Championship. The MX Open rider values ​​the strength of this year's team, with Farrés leading the MX2 World Championship and Prado demonstrating his usual form, and is confident that the combined results will allow them to fight for a podium finish in Ernée, a circuit that typically boasts a fantastic atmosphere.

"I think this might be the year we have our best team. If we can put all the results together, we have a very high chance of fighting for at least a podium finish" — Rubén Fernández, MX Open rider.

Paco Rico, national team coach

The national team coach, Paco Rico, values ​​the level of the three drivers and what they are demonstrating this season.

"We have Jorge, who needs no introduction. For me, he's the best Spanish rider of all time, and he's currently in excellent form, as he's demonstrating in the United States; Guillem Farrés, the current MX2 leader, who has become the man to beat in this category and will be a key player for our team; and Rubén Fernández, who is in the MXGP Top 5 and always fights like a warrior until the checkered flag in a race as special as the MX of Nations."

I like to be prudent and respectful, as always, but I'm sure we're one of the five or six teams with the best lineup right now. That's why we have to aim high and not limit ourselves with the result. What I'd like, obviously, is to win. And I'm clear that we have to compete in this race with our sights set on the podium and giving that joy to the Spanish fans. It would be the perfect way to cap off the great moment that Spanish motocross has been experiencing internationally in recent years.

I know perfectly well that it's a race where every detail counts and where everything needs to go right, but I have a feeling that this is the year, no matter what." — Paco Rico, national motocross coach.

Spanish lineup – MXoN 2026

MXGP: Jorge Prado.

MX2: Guillem Farrés.

MX Open: Rubén Fernández.

Reservations: Francisco García, Oriol Oliver.

With this lineup, Spain will face the MX of Nations in Ernée with the utmost ambition and with the hope of once again placing Spanish motocross at the top of the international scene.