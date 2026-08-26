Recalling Jett Lawrence's 450 Class Pro Motocross Non-Podium Finishes (Hint, There's Not Many)

For just the third time—yes, third—in his 450 career in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Jett Lawrence finished off the overall podium.

The other two times Jett Lawrence finished off the overall podium, he had some significant trouble those days:

-2024 Hangtown Motocross Classic: crashed hard while leading the first moto, resulting in 24th. He finished sixth in moto two and his 24-6 was 12th overall that day.

-2025 Ironman National: hits the gate, charges from well outside the top 20 to finish third BUT is penalized one whole lap for hitting the gate off the start. So, bumped to 17th officially. He won the second moto, but his 17-1 finishes were sixth overall that day.

-2026 Budds Creek National: he…just straight up finished fifth in the first moto! He charged up to second in moto two and his 5-2 finishes were fourth overall.

So, there you have it, three non-podium finishes for Jett Lawrence, this being the first out-right time.

For those counting at home, that’s:

-37 total 450 Pro Motocross starts

-34 overall podiums

-28 overall wins

That is damn impressive of a start to a 450 career, especially for someone who just turned 23 earlier this month!