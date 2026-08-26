Recalling Jett Lawrence's 450 Class Pro Motocross Non-Podium Finishes (Hint, There's Not Many)
For just the third time—yes, third—in his 450 career in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Jett Lawrence finished off the overall podium.
The other two times Jett Lawrence finished off the overall podium, he had some significant trouble those days:
-2024 Hangtown Motocross Classic: crashed hard while leading the first moto, resulting in 24th. He finished sixth in moto two and his 24-6 was 12th overall that day.
-2025 Ironman National: hits the gate, charges from well outside the top 20 to finish third BUT is penalized one whole lap for hitting the gate off the start. So, bumped to 17th officially. He won the second moto, but his 17-1 finishes were sixth overall that day.
-2026 Budds Creek National: he…just straight up finished fifth in the first moto! He charged up to second in moto two and his 5-2 finishes were fourth overall.Jett Lawrence, this being the first out-right time.So, there you have it, three non-podium finishes for
For those counting at home, that’s:-37 total 450 Pro Motocross starts -34 overall podiums -28 overall wins
That is damn impressive of a start to a 450 career, especially for someone who just turned 23 earlier this month!
You know how dominant the Lawrence duo have been this summer (they have won all 20 450 Class motos raced so far) and you know the points situation with Hunter Lawrence up one single point over Jett Lawrence heading into this weekend’s Ironman National finale.
The question now is how will Jett Lawrence respond? Jett followed up his Hangtown and Ironman mishaps with a 2-1 day (Thunder Valley) and 1-1 day (Unadilla)—both over his brother Hunter actually. Just two motos remain before we will crown a Lawrence the 2026 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion. Which one will it be?
Jett Lawrence's 450 Class Pro Motocross Results to Date
Jett LawrenceLandsborough, Australia
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|4
MotocrossBudds Creek
|450
|August 22, 2026
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|1
MotocrossUnadilla
|450
|August 15, 2026
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
MotocrossWashougal
|450
|July 25, 2026
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
MotocrossSpring Creek
|450
|July 18, 2026
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|1
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|July 11, 2026
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
MotocrossRedBud
|450
|July 4, 2026
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
MotocrossHigh Point
|450
|June 20, 2026
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|1
MotocrossThunder Valley
|450
|June 13, 2026
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|1
MotocrossHangtown
|450
|June 6, 2026
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
MotocrossFox Raceway
|450
|May 30, 2026
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|1
MotocrossBudds Creek
|450
|August 23, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossUnadilla
|450
|August 16, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|6
MotocrossIronman
|450
|August 9, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|2
MotocrossWashougal
|450
|July 19, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossSpring Creek
|450
|July 12, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossRedBud
|450
|July 5, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|June 28, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossHigh Point
|450
|June 14, 2025
|Honda
|1
MotocrossThunder Valley
|450
|June 7, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|450
|May 31, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossFox Raceway
|450
|May 24, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|June 29, 2024
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossHigh Point
|450
|June 15, 2024
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossThunder Valley
|450
|June 8, 2024
|Honda CRF450R
|12
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|450
|June 1, 2024
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossFox Raceway
|450
|May 25, 2024
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossIronman
|450
|August 26, 2023
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossBudds Creek
|450
|August 19, 2023
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossUnadilla
|450
|August 12, 2023
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossWashougal
|450
|July 22, 2023
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossSpring Creek
|450
|July 15, 2023
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossSouthwick
|450
|July 8, 2023
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossRedBud
|450
|July 1, 2023
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossHigh Point
|450
|June 17, 2023
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossThunder Valley
|450
|June 10, 2023
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|450
|June 3, 2023
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossFox Raceway
|450
|May 27, 2023
|Honda CRF450R