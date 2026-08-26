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Recalling Jett Lawrence's 450 Class Pro Motocross Non-Podium Finishes (Hint, There's Not Many)

August 26, 2026, 6:15pm
Recalling Jett Lawrence's 450 Class Pro Motocross Non-Podium Finishes (Hint, There's Not Many)
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

For just the third time—yes, third—in his 450 career in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Jett Lawrence finished off the overall podium.

The other two times Jett Lawrence finished off the overall podium, he had some significant trouble those days:

-2024 Hangtown Motocross Classic: crashed hard while leading the first moto, resulting in 24th. He finished sixth in moto two and his 24-6 was 12th overall that day.

-2025 Ironman National: hits the gate, charges from well outside the top 20 to finish third BUT is penalized one whole lap for hitting the gate off the start. So, bumped to 17th officially. He won the second moto, but his 17-1 finishes were sixth overall that day.

-2026 Budds Creek National: he…just straight up finished fifth in the first moto! He charged up to second in moto two and his 5-2 finishes were fourth overall.So, there you have it, three non-podium finishes for Jett Lawrence, this being the first out-right time.

For those counting at home, that’s:-37 total 450 Pro Motocross starts-34 overall podiums-28 overall wins

That is damn impressive of a start to a 450 career, especially for someone who just turned 23 earlier this month!

  • Ryder Yeckley
  • Ryder Yeckley
  • Ryder Yeckley

You know how dominant the Lawrence duo have been this summer (they have won all 20 450 Class motos raced so far) and you know the points situation with Hunter Lawrence up one single point over Jett Lawrence heading into this weekend’s Ironman National finale.

The question now is how will Jett Lawrence respond? Jett followed up his Hangtown and Ironman mishaps with a 2-1 day (Thunder Valley) and 1-1 day (Unadilla)—both over his brother Hunter actually. Just two motos remain before we will crown a Lawrence the 2026 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion. Which one will it be?

Jett Lawrence's 450 Class Pro Motocross Results to Date

Jett Lawrence

Jett Lawrence

Landsborough, Australia Australia
PositionRaceClassDateBike
4
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 22, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
1
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 15, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 25, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 18, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
1
Motocross 
Southwick 		450July 11, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 4, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 20, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 13, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
1
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450June 6, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 30, 2026 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
1
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 23, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 16, 2025 Honda CRF450R
6
Motocross 
Ironman 		450August 9, 2025 Honda CRF450R
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 19, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 12, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 5, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 28, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 14, 2025 Honda
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 7, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450May 31, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 24, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 29, 2024 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 15, 2024 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 8, 2024 Honda CRF450R
12
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450June 1, 2024 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 25, 2024 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Ironman 		450August 26, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 19, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 12, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 22, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 15, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Southwick 		450July 8, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 1, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 17, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 10, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450June 3, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 27, 2023 Honda CRF450R
Full Results
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