One point. 20 motos. That’s where we’re at right now between the Lawrence brothers after some wacky swings the last two weeks, heck going back to Washougal even with Jett’s penalty. Congrats to Honda HRC Progressive for winning the 2026 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship title also by the way!
Just remains to be seen which Lawrence is holding the #1 plate.
Thanks to MX Reference, we got some MX season stats to talk about with just one round to go.
This just in: Hunter’s been better than Jett outdoors this summer… want proof?
6 OA wins to 4 for Hunter
12 motos win to 8 for Hunter
181 laps led to 133 for Hunter
8 holeshots to 5 for Hunter
But none of it will matter if Jett goes 1-1 this weekend and pushes his brother to second overall…again. But with the starts that Hunter has gotten (2.1 at the stripe to 4.8 for Jett), one would think logically it would play out that Hunter can win one moto and bring it home in second in the other. And win the title by one point, right?
Well, we didn’t think the Washougal penalty would happen or that Jett would get fourth overall this weekend or that Hunter would torpedo himself at Unadilla. So, I’m done “knowing” how it’s all going to play out.
But the numbers say Hunter can get this done.
7 Podiums
We got one more race to go so theoretically Haiden Degan could end up with eight podiums in 11 races in his rookie 450MX year. Not bad, right? Numbers are funny because that’s pretty good, but when you hear the bravado before the season, see the T-shirt worn and all the other stuff, you start to think that numbers like:
2- laps led by Deegan the entire season and one of them was a 15 second segment this past weekend at Budds.
66- number of points behind Hunter in the title.
30- number of seconds, on average, he’s behind the winner this summer (before Budds Creek).
4th- as in Deegan being fourth place in moto podiums behind Lawrences (duh) and also, Jorge Prado who, one would think, would have Haiden disgusted that he couldn’t get more moto podiums than.
So, like all things Deegan, depends on what you want to look at. If you’re a fan, it’s the seven podiums in your rookie year. If you’re not a fan, it’s all the other stuff and realize that he’s not been close all season.
4
That’s the number of motos in a row that Jorge Prado has finished on the podium which is a season best for him. Prado came out guns blazing at the opener but that looked a little “I practice at Pala a lot-ish.” He was never as good the rest of the series until last week when he said bike changes helped him feel a lot better. I myself thought it was more track induced but hey, there he was at Budds riding better again. I mean, last year he didn’t even qualify at this track! His first moto wasn’t great even though he got third, so we’ll move onto Ironman and see where he’s at.
104
Number of passes by Garrett Marchbanks this summer, second in the class behind Deegs. G was leading until this weekend at Budds when he went down late and lost a bunch of spots after, of course, moving on up.
-102
That’s the biggest number of positions lost from the start, and it belongs to Valentin Guillod. Our guy “jorts” is not having the same success as last season, partly due to the class being deeper, but no matter what, this is not a list you want to lead. Next guy is -94 for Cooper Webb, ICYWW.
43 Points
That’s the number of points Dylan Ferrandis is behind RJ Hampshire for fifth overall in the series. Ferrandis needs fifth overall in the championship to get an auto renewal on this ride with Ducati for 2027. He’s tied with Garrett Marchbanks though so between all three, it’ll be a battle. Tough to see Dylan making that up without a terrible day for Hampshire but stranger things have happened. I still think that no matter what, Ducati and Ferrandis will be together in 2027.
24.35
The worst starting position out of anyone in 450MX belongs to Benny Bloss. The Beta rider has put in some good rides this summer and recently signed a new two-year deal with Beta but Benji, c’mon, you have got to help yourself here!
10
Just ten points are needed by Mitchell Harrison to get by Justin Hill (who will not be at Ironman Raceway) to automatically be seeded into the SMX main events which is the top 20 overall riders. This is huge, it gets you out of the LCQ’s (where Jason Anderson, Benny Bloss, Shane McElrath and others will be lurking) and into a bunch of money. But the bad news for Mitchell is he averages about 5 points a moto, so this isn’t gonna be easy. Harrison collected 12 points at Budds but just 8 at Unadilla. This is the battle to watch! [Editor's note: Harrison was chasing Hill last year, too!]
In the 250 Class, it was Cole Davies finally reclaiming the red plate and to be honest, it’s probably deserved. Just look at the kids’ stats through 20 motos:
Most overall wins with 4
Most overall podiums with 7
Most holeshots with 6, no one else has more than 2
Most moto wins with 8, next closest is Levi Kitchen with 3
Most laps led with 132 which is 40 percent of the total laps. Number two on the list is Seth Hammaker who’s been injured since High Point and has 49 laps led.
I could go on and on, but Davies has been the dominant rider and in his first full season of outdoors, he’s 14 points up with one round to go.
165
We’ve covered this before but that’s the number of riders Levi Kitchen has passed this summer. The number grew at Budds as he crashed while leading moto one and then came from the back again in moto two. Tough to win a title like that.
8
That’s the number of positions, on average, that Kitchen is worse than Davies off the start. Tough to win a title like that.
19
That’s the number of laps led this year by Kitchen. Tough to win a title like that.
Okay, enough picking on Levi. He’s been very fast, but it’s not been working out for the Kitch.
4
That’s four overall podiums in a row for Chance Hymas which is a career high and also, his third career overall Pro Motocross win with 2-1 finishes this weekend at Budds. The Honda rider was in a deep dark place early this season after he struggled with the bike and his shoulder. But he kept working at it, grinding away and he’s on peak form right now. Sounds like a trip to the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is (finally) in line for him as well!
3
Number of moto wins for Sacha Coenen out of four he lined up for this summer. That has him tied for second most (!) in the series.
IDK
That means "I don’t know" as in, I don’t know what got into Landen Gordon at Budds because prior to his stellar third overall, he had never finished inside the top ten this year. Then at Budds, he qualifies well and has a great day. At different points this year each Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing kid has shown something. Great spot to be in for the team, no doubt about it.
Landen Gordon's First Two Professional Podiums
Landen GordonMurrieta, CA
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|3
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 22, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossCleveland
|250SX East
|April 18, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
7th
That should be the spot that Carson Mumford finishes in the points despite being out this weekend with a dislocated wrist suffered at Budds. Huge bummer for Mumford, he had been crushing it all summer long and was the talk in the pits. Motocross sucks sometimes.
-242
That’s the number of positions lost for the two Phoenix Honda riders, Aden Keefer and Gavin Towers, from the holeshot to the end of the moto. Yes, they rank as worst and second worst in the class. Good news for Phoenix, our guys can get some starts and have some speed! Bad news, we can’t finish well. Some of the issues have been bike problems but either way, ouch!
Thanks for reading OBS, one more to go on a wild summer of motocross. Email me at matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to chat about this or anything else!