But none of it will matter if Jett goes 1-1 this weekend and pushes his brother to second overall…again. But with the starts that Hunter has gotten (2.1 at the stripe to 4.8 for Jett), one would think logically it would play out that Hunter can win one moto and bring it home in second in the other. And win the title by one point, right?

Well, we didn’t think the Washougal penalty would happen or that Jett would get fourth overall this weekend or that Hunter would torpedo himself at Unadilla. So, I’m done “knowing” how it’s all going to play out.

But the numbers say Hunter can get this done.

7 Podiums

We got one more race to go so theoretically Haiden Degan could end up with eight podiums in 11 races in his rookie 450MX year. Not bad, right? Numbers are funny because that’s pretty good, but when you hear the bravado before the season, see the T-shirt worn and all the other stuff, you start to think that numbers like:

2- laps led by Deegan the entire season and one of them was a 15 second segment this past weekend at Budds.

66- number of points behind Hunter in the title.

30- number of seconds, on average, he’s behind the winner this summer (before Budds Creek).

4th- as in Deegan being fourth place in moto podiums behind Lawrences (duh) and also, Jorge Prado who, one would think, would have Haiden disgusted that he couldn’t get more moto podiums than.

So, like all things Deegan, depends on what you want to look at. If you’re a fan, it’s the seven podiums in your rookie year. If you’re not a fan, it’s all the other stuff and realize that he’s not been close all season.