“It’s hard to put into words how significant and historic this summer’s Pro Motocross Championship has been. While we expected to witness a memorable season unfold at the world’s most iconic venues, the action on the racetrack and the overwhelming support from our fans has far surpassed expectations,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “This has truly been a banner year, not just for Pro Motocross, but also Supercross and the SMX World Championship as a whole. We’ve now had the sport’s two most prestigious series come down to the wire and you really can’t ask for anything more. We are incredibly excited to see how the 450SMX, 250SMX, and WMX championships conclude at Ironman and cannot think of a better way to welcome a new partner in the U.S. Army, with one of the most historic weekends in American motocross history.”

U.S. Army joined the SMX World Championship as a partner ahead of the 2027 season, with a presence at several Monster Energy Supercross events in addition to the upcoming Playoff rounds. The military branch’s maiden support as a title partner of Pro Motocross will be anchored by a prominent activation within the sponsor village at the Ironman National, showcasing their all-terrain vehicles and an interactive gaming system. Additionally, an Army guitarist will perform Saturday’s national anthem, to formally kick off the final race of the summer season.