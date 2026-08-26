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Carson Mumford Suffers Dislocated Wrist at Budds Creek National, Set for Surgery and Recovery for 2027: "See you in January"

August 26, 2026, 1:50pm
Carson Mumford Suffers Dislocated Wrist at Budds Creek National, Set for Surgery and Recovery for 2027:
Mechanicsville, MD Budds CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Carson Mumford's hot streak in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship came to an unfortunate end over the weekend in Maryland. The AEO Powersports KTM Racing rider has been having an incredible summer where both his riding and results have been at all-time highs.

However, a collision with another rider (who we believe might have been Michael Mosiman) in the second moto at the Budds Creek National resulted in an arm injury. Mumford explained in an Instagram post that he dislocated his wrist. He will have surgery on Friday, then start the recovery process for 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. 

Mumford landed two moto podiums this summer. In fact, he had six consecutive top-five moto finishes before he got hurt moto two and officially scored 40th. He sits seventh in the championship through ten of the 11 rounds.

He signed an extension to return to the team for the '27 season, which he credits his strong results to. Unfortunately, he announced on Instagram '27 is the next time we will see him racing. It's a bummer for him because it appeared his first career overall podium was close, and he was also ranked high in the SMX Playoff rankings as well.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 609 25
2Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 541 22
3Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 455 20
4Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 355 18
5Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 322 17
6Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker 		Bainbridge, PA United States 314 16
7Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 314 15
Full Standings

Recommended Reading

Mumford Backs It Up Mon Jul 27 Mumford Backs It Up Jett Lawrence Penalized at Washougal National: Mon Jul 27 Jett Lawrence Penalized at Washougal National: "Probably gave a bit of gas to get back on but, obviously, AMA didn’t like that" Weege Show Wednesday: Middle Men Making It Thu Jul 23 Weege Show Wednesday: Middle Men Making It Watch: Carson Mumford's Vlog of First Career Moto Podium at Spring Creek National Tue Jul 21 Watch: Carson Mumford's Vlog of First Career Moto Podium at Spring Creek National

Mumford posted on his Instagram:

"Not the post I want to be making but here we are. Another rider took me out on the first lap of moto 2 which ended up dislocating my wrist. I have surgery on Friday and a long road of recovery ahead of me, I’ve done it before and I know I can do it again. I’m confident in my circle and team that I’ll be back swinging next year.

This year I rode for free with one goal in mind. To prove I was a top level guy again, in hopes to extend my career. I achieved that goal this mx season by finishing top 5 consecutively the last 6 motos - with two moto podiums.
I want to thank @aeopowersportsktmracing for giving me the opportunity to show everyone what I’m capable of and my mechanic @realdillanstanfield . They have believed in me whole heartedly and I can’t wait to work with them again next year . Thank you to everyone who reached out , and to everyone who supports me . See you in January."

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