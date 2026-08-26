Carson Mumford's hot streak in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship came to an unfortunate end over the weekend in Maryland. The AEO Powersports KTM Racing rider has been having an incredible summer where both his riding and results have been at all-time highs.

However, a collision with another rider (who we believe might have been Michael Mosiman) in the second moto at the Budds Creek National resulted in an arm injury. Mumford explained in an Instagram post that he dislocated his wrist. He will have surgery on Friday, then start the recovery process for 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Mumford landed two moto podiums this summer. In fact, he had six consecutive top-five moto finishes before he got hurt moto two and officially scored 40th. He sits seventh in the championship through ten of the 11 rounds.

He signed an extension to return to the team for the '27 season, which he credits his strong results to. Unfortunately, he announced on Instagram '27 is the next time we will see him racing. It's a bummer for him because it appeared his first career overall podium was close, and he was also ranked high in the SMX Playoff rankings as well.