The following press release is from Team Canada MXoN:

Freshly-crowned Canadian champions Dylan Wright and Dylan Rempel join Sebastien Racine on Canada’s Motocross of Nations team

Canada’s national team for the 2026 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has been confirmed: Dylan Wright, Dylan Rempel and Sebastien Racine will line up at the world’s most prestigious motocross race in Ernée, France, from October 2nd to 4th.

“I am very excited to have chosen the 2026 Team with a strong lineup of riders and 2 of them being newly-crowned 2026 Canadian Triple Crown Pro National Champions,” says Team Canada manager Kourtney Lloyd. “With Sebastien's impressive showing last year at the event it was a no-brainer that he would be once again on the Team, this time in the prestigious 450 MXGP class. I want to thank the riders for once again trusting in me and I am ready to get this year going and represent Canada to the best of our abilities on the world stage.”

With the Walton Trans Can Grand National Championship in the rearview mirror, five-time Canadian 450 champ Dylan Wright and first-time Canadian 250 Canadian champ Dylan Rempel have set their sights on the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France. With support from the Gopher Dunes Racing Honda Canada team and Team Motoblouz Honda Motul SR in France, they look to capitalize on the energy of those two titles as they represent the nation.

“It’s always an honour to represent our amazing country and our amazing moto community,” said Dylan Wright who earned his fifth 450 Canadian National title at Walton. “Racing at the pinnacle of the sport at Motocross Des Nations is always something you dream of. Add the fact that you are racing the best in the world and it’s a dream come true every time. Putting on the Nations colours and letting them fly will forever be something I am proud of doing. Looking back at the last time I was in Ernee, I know I am in a better spot now to put up the results I am capable of and get some redemption from last time! See you all there. Go Canada Go!”

Dylan Wright will serve as the anchor for Team Canada having represented the nation four times—most recently at the 2024 edition. He will lead the Canadian contingent in the premier MX Open class. In his recent MXoN outings, Wright has consistently punched above his weight on the global stage, securing 11th overall in the MXGP class in 2021 and 2022, and 10th in the Open category in 2024. He will strive for his best finish yet in the MX Open class in 2026.

After using his consistency and speed to lock down his first Canadian 250 title, Dylan Rempel is pumped to wear the maple leaf at Ernee for the first time.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity to ride for team Canada,” says Rempel. “I’ve always wanted to do this race and I’m going to work hard this next month leading up to the race to give my team and country the best result I can.”

After a strong rookie season in the 450 class where he finished 6th overall, after a broken collar bone took him out of the series early, Sebastien Racine returns to the MXON for the second time looking for redemption after missing the A final in 2025. With support from Kawasaki SSR Racing and Bud Racing Kawasaki in France, Racine will race a KX450 in the MXGP class.

“I’m beyond excited to represent Canada again this year,” says Racine. “It was a dream come true last year, and I was wishing that someday I could do it again! Here I am, going for my second year, and I can’t wait to show what we are capable of. We have a great team and great people working behind the scenes to make this happen! Let’s go make everyone proud!”

Those wishing to support the 2026 campaign or to get your VIP Packages you can learn more at https://teamcanadamxon.com/.

Main image by James Lissimore