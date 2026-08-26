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Beta Signs Shane McElrath to Two-Year 450SX Supercross Contract

August 26, 2026, 1:05pm
Beta Signs Shane McElrath to Two-Year 450SX Supercross Contract

The following Press Release is from Beta USA:

Beta USA signs Shane McElrath to compete in 450 Supercross

Adding a proven champion to its premier class lineup, Beta USA has officially signed Shane McElrath to a two-year contract. McElrath brings an elite racing pedigree and extensive professional experience to the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team, where he is set to campaign the Factory Beta RX 450F in the highly competitive 450SX division.

Originally hailing from Canton, North Carolina, McElrath turned pro in 2013 and has steadily built one of the most respected resumes in the paddock. He is a two-time FIM World Supercross Champion, capturing the SX2 global titles in both 2022 and 2024. Domestically, McElrath is a proven threat, boasting numerous AMA Pro Motocross and Supercross race victories, alongside three championship runner-up finishes in the fiercely competitive AMA 250SX divisions (2015, 2017, and 2020). Known for his exceptional technical skills, relentless work ethic, and calculated approach under pressure, McElrath is primed to help elevate Beta's 450-class racing efforts over the next two seasons alongside teammate Benny Bloss.

Related: Benny Bloss Signs Two-Year Extension with Beta: "We built this program from nothing in 2024, and we’re not done”

"I'm so excited to finally get to announce our partnership with Beta Factory Racing!" said McElrath. "They have given me a great opportunity, and I'm excited to work alongside such a longstanding brand for the next 2 years and beyond. We are both eager to perform well at the highest level, and we will stop at nothing less. Let's go racing!"

  • Shane McElrath
    Shane McElrath Beta
  • Shane McElrath
    Shane McElrath Beta

Carlen Gardner, Race Team Director, is equally optimistic about the impact the two-time World Supercross Champion will have on the ongoing development and success of the factory team.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Shane to the Beta USA family," Gardner stated. "Shane brings a wealth of knowledge, a championship-winning mindset, and a level of professionalism that perfectly aligns with our vision for the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team. His extensive experience developing bikes and racing at the absolute highest level will be invaluable for our program. We know he has what it takes to ride up front, and we are ready to get to work and build on the foundation we've established."

McElrath is currently preparing for his debut with the team, which will be at the first round of the SMX Playoffs a few weeks from now in Columbus, OH.

* all times

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