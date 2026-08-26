4. Kitchen Fumbles

For the second week in a row, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen had a shoulda, coulda, woulda kind of weekend. This time it may have cost him a championship.

In the first moto, Levi lined up on the inside gate. Budds start is infamously inside biased, so it seemed like a good plan. When the gate dropped, he almost instantly was up in the grass, outside of the track markers down the start straight. Clearly his plan was to flirt with the edge of the track to avoid the deep mud down the start straight, but he overdid it. Technically he did get the holeshot, but it would later come with a price to pay.

Levi finally had an early lead but threw it away half a lap into the race. He later explained that they had scraped some mud over some ruts, and he could not see the ruts, causing him to wash the front. It got worse from there as Levi began to make his way back through field. He was quickly able to make his way back into the top ten but then lost his goggles. From there, Levi was in survival mode. He ended the moto in tenth but was docked four positions. A devastating blow for the points leader coming into the weekend.

He rebounded in moto two with an impressive ride to finish second, nearly tracking down Hymas, and stealing two points back from his title rival Cole Davies. Unfortunately, his day will only be remembered by what happened in moto one. Levi heads into Ironman fourteen points down and praying for a miracle.

5. Hymas Back on Top

It took Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas longer than expected to regain form in his return from shoulder surgery. Many pegged him as a title favorite coming into Pala, but he struggled early. Hymas failed to finish in the top five overall thru the first six rounds but has caught fire since winning the second moto at Millville.

Things came full circle at Budds Creek as Hymas went 2-1 for his first win since his dominant ride at Thunder Valley last season. He is now on a four-race podium streak and has scored the most points during that stretch.

He went on PulpMX this week and talked about what has changed in recent weeks. “It is absolutely a combination of both (bike and myself). I have been getting a lot better. I am getting my confidence back and just being better overall as a rider. But obviously the team’s been working hard behind the scenes.” Hymas explained.

Hymas now sits just five points behind Red Bull KTM’s Julien Beaumer for third in points. He admitted on Pulp that he does have some top three incentives, so he is looking to keep the ball rolling into Ironman. He is also very much in the conversation to join team USA for MXoN, potentially on a 450. Stay tuned.

6. Lala Dominating WMX

Lala Turner has dominated the WMX season thus far. She has gone 1-1 at every round except High Point, where she was severely under the weather. Turner dominated again at Budds and holds a 21-point lead over Quad Lock Honda’s Charli Cannon heading into the finale.

Cannon has been close to Lala on a few occasions this season, but unable to capitalize when the opportunities have risen. Budds was not one of those days as she never seriously challenged Turner for the win. At the post-race press conference, Cannon talked about her struggles on the day admitting, “I can’t quite put my finger on it. I guess I need to go back and sit down and think about it, but I did not really gel with it. I was riding a bit flat and lacked in that intensity.”

Despite a relatively uneventful weekend, it has been a season of growth for WMX. The second motos have been aired on Peacock each weekend and Unadilla was the debut of the first motos being aired on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel Friday afternoon. It is awesome to see these girls get the exposure they deserve, and the talent pool is continuing to grow year after year.