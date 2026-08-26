1. Two Brothers, One Point
Just when you thought Hunter Lawrence blew the championship, Jett straight up finishes off the podium for just the third time in his 450 MX career. Jettson struggled out of the gate in both motos and had to come through the field on one of the most difficult tracks of the year to do so. Meanwhile, Hunter put in one of the most impressive rides of his career when he needed it most.
Hunter carries a one-point lead into the finale and although it seems as simple as splitting motos with Jett, it may not be as simple as that. Despite the Lawrence brother dominance this summer, they have only finished 1-2 in 50 percent of the motos. It is common for weirdo things to happen at the last round so it is not unlikely that Deegan or Prado end up playing a role in this championship.
Regardless of what happens, Jett’s latest Instagram post makes it clear that he is coming into the weekend with a “may the best man win” mindset. In the post, Jett says, “We started this together, let’s finish this together, brother’s!”
On the surface this may seem like an anti-climatic championship battle because there is no bad blood or rivalry, but when you put into perspective what this family is accomplishing, and the sacrifices they had to make to get to this point, it is incredibly impressive and a story bigger than the sport.
2. Deegan’s Best Moto Yet?
Haiden Deegan’s first moto at Budds was arguably his best of the season. He grabbed the early lead but quickly lost it to Hunter Lawrence. From there he did a great job of latching on and eventually closing the lead back down to less than a second. Hunter pulled the lead back out to five seconds at the finish, but the duo set an incredible pace, finishing a minute ahead of third place Jorge Prado.
It was the closest Deegan has been to a moto win all season and he credited the team as well as Kyle Chisholm for improving the bike a lot during the week. The team hired Chiz to come down to the farm and help test and help Deegs pick apart good changes from bad and just give a second opinion on the direction they go with the bike.
“He has a lot of knowledge; he is a smart guy. He ridden a lot of teams bikes, and a lot of factory bikes. He knows what he’s talking about. It’s nice having someone else that is experienced try the bike”, Deegan explained. “I needed someone to give me input, like hey this feels good, this does not. I am new to it so some of my input may not be right.”
There is no doubt Haiden is determined to get a win next weekend at Ironman, and he will be DGAF about the championship battle. When asked which Lawrence would win the title next weekend, Haiden commented, “I am ready to just give them hell really. Make it hard for both because I don’t really care for either.”
3. Davies Takes Control
Despite this 250 Championship battle being as close as it has been, Cole Davies is the most dominant rider in the class. He has four wins to everybody else’s one and has overcome a nine-point day at Millville to give himself a reasonably comfortable points lead coming into Ironman.
Cole was unphased by the sloppy moto one conditions at Budds to take his eighth moto win of the season. For the second weekend in a row, Davies was able to take full advantage of an abysmal moto by his title rival Levi Kitchen.
Davies heads into the finale with a 14-point lead. A 4-4 day at Ironman would get the job done. In the press conference, Cole was asked if the points lead would affect the way he races at Ironman. He joked saying, “I don’t know. I can’t count that high, so just going to have a good weekend next weekend.”
Ironman is also the only track on the schedule he has raced multiple times via the MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine, and he claims it is one of his favorite tracks on the circuit. However, Davies has yet to race pro there yet. It is never over until it is over, but it’s all coming up Cole Davies as of late.
4. Kitchen Fumbles
For the second week in a row, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen had a shoulda, coulda, woulda kind of weekend. This time it may have cost him a championship.
In the first moto, Levi lined up on the inside gate. Budds start is infamously inside biased, so it seemed like a good plan. When the gate dropped, he almost instantly was up in the grass, outside of the track markers down the start straight. Clearly his plan was to flirt with the edge of the track to avoid the deep mud down the start straight, but he overdid it. Technically he did get the holeshot, but it would later come with a price to pay.
Levi finally had an early lead but threw it away half a lap into the race. He later explained that they had scraped some mud over some ruts, and he could not see the ruts, causing him to wash the front. It got worse from there as Levi began to make his way back through field. He was quickly able to make his way back into the top ten but then lost his goggles. From there, Levi was in survival mode. He ended the moto in tenth but was docked four positions. A devastating blow for the points leader coming into the weekend.
He rebounded in moto two with an impressive ride to finish second, nearly tracking down Hymas, and stealing two points back from his title rival Cole Davies. Unfortunately, his day will only be remembered by what happened in moto one. Levi heads into Ironman fourteen points down and praying for a miracle.
5. Hymas Back on Top
It took Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas longer than expected to regain form in his return from shoulder surgery. Many pegged him as a title favorite coming into Pala, but he struggled early. Hymas failed to finish in the top five overall thru the first six rounds but has caught fire since winning the second moto at Millville.
Things came full circle at Budds Creek as Hymas went 2-1 for his first win since his dominant ride at Thunder Valley last season. He is now on a four-race podium streak and has scored the most points during that stretch.
He went on PulpMX this week and talked about what has changed in recent weeks. “It is absolutely a combination of both (bike and myself). I have been getting a lot better. I am getting my confidence back and just being better overall as a rider. But obviously the team’s been working hard behind the scenes.” Hymas explained.
Hymas now sits just five points behind Red Bull KTM’s Julien Beaumer for third in points. He admitted on Pulp that he does have some top three incentives, so he is looking to keep the ball rolling into Ironman. He is also very much in the conversation to join team USA for MXoN, potentially on a 450. Stay tuned.
6. Lala Dominating WMX
Lala Turner has dominated the WMX season thus far. She has gone 1-1 at every round except High Point, where she was severely under the weather. Turner dominated again at Budds and holds a 21-point lead over Quad Lock Honda’s Charli Cannon heading into the finale.
Cannon has been close to Lala on a few occasions this season, but unable to capitalize when the opportunities have risen. Budds was not one of those days as she never seriously challenged Turner for the win. At the post-race press conference, Cannon talked about her struggles on the day admitting, “I can’t quite put my finger on it. I guess I need to go back and sit down and think about it, but I did not really gel with it. I was riding a bit flat and lacked in that intensity.”
Despite a relatively uneventful weekend, it has been a season of growth for WMX. The second motos have been aired on Peacock each weekend and Unadilla was the debut of the first motos being aired on the SuperMotocross YouTube channel Friday afternoon. It is awesome to see these girls get the exposure they deserve, and the talent pool is continuing to grow year after year.
7. Horizon Award Winner
Unadilla has been the formal debut of Loretta Lynn’s graduates for several years, but with the inclusion of SMX Next, each rider ends up on different paths to full-time pro, and most of the top amateurs have already made their pro debut before their final Loretta’s appearance. Such is the case for this year’s Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner Landon Gibson.
The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider skipped out on Unadilla but was back at Budds for his third career national. While he did finish tenth in the second moto at Southwick earlier this summer, Budds was Gibson’s most complete showing in the pro ranks yet. Despite crashes in both moto’s, he went 12-15 for a solid 12th overall.
Gibson got second in his very first SMX Next SX race at St. Louis in 2024 but has been on a roller coaster since then. But he has begun to string together some consistently strong results over the past couple months. Team Manager Nathan Ramsey spoke with PulpMX’s Steve Matthes after the race about his recent progress saying, “in this last half a year, he got healthy and he has been working hard. He always works hard but just trying to make that next step because he did get a little stagnant. We all knew it.”
With Husky closing its doors at the end of the year, Gibson has been linked to Triumph for 2027, where it sounds like he will follow Deacon Denno’s path of racing SMX Next in Supercross before turning full-time professional for Pro Motocross.
8. Harrup’s Season Best
5.11 Triumph Factory Racing’s Mikkel Haarup got his, as well as Triumph’s, first top five overall in 450 Pro Motocross at Budds Creek. Harrup has been a nice addition to the series over the past two seasons and quietly puts in solid finishes. Mikkel got himself a rare, good start in the second moto, running as high as third for several laps, and eventually ended up fifth. His 8-5 gave him a season best fifth in his penultimate round of Pro Motocross before heading back to Europe next season.
Harrup will join Guillem Farres next season as the British manufacturer makes their debut in the MXGP class. He was on the PulpMX Show Monday and talked about making the move back to Europe for 2027. “There are some great people back home that I am looking forward to come and work with. I fell in love with this team back in 24’ and I am excited to go back work them”, Mikkel explained. “I feel like I have some unfinished work back in Europe that I want to go back and contend for.”
Ironman will be Harrup’s last Pro Motocross race for a while, but unlike last year, he will be participating in the SMX Playoffs.
9. Landen Gordon
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Landen Gordon’s rookie season of Pro Motocross had been a bit underwhelming coming into the weekend. While his rookie teammates Kayden Minear and Caden Dudney have had several motos battling inside the top five, Gordon had just one top ten moto finish and a season best of eleventh overall coming into Budds Creek.
Gordon found another level at Budds and landed on the podium with 3-7 moto finishes. He was on fire all day, qualifying fourth and getting two good starts. In the first moto he got into third early, latched onto Hymas, and clicked off his laps unchallenged for the moto podium. However, after a top five start in moto two, Gordon fell back to 11th. He charged back to seventh to secure the overall podium and a Pro Motocross trophy to go alongside his Supercross one.
In the post-race press conference, Landen admitted that this podium felt better than his runner-up finish in Cleveland. He admitted that his season has been disappointing, but the track and conditions at Budds Creek played into his favor. “I think it was the ups and the downs of the track. I liked the changes in the levels of the track”, he explained. “Maybe the weather today too. I am good in the muddy conditions.”
It was a much-needed ride for a Gordon. It is always concerning to see a young rider struggling in the meat grinder of Star Racing Yamaha, but this race validated the potential that LG has. Let’s see if he can back it up at Ironman.
10. Tomac Whispers
Eli Tomac’s Budds Creek was like Unadilla in that he had a good moto one and a bad moto two. However, that good moto was a massive step in the right direction. Tomac ran third for the majority of moto one and looked a lot like the Eli we know and love. His Red Bull KTM teammate Jorge Prado caught and passed him late, but it was a very encouraging ride.
Aside from the improvement in riding, there are whispers that Eli’s return for 2027 may not be as certain as it once was. Eli himself recently said that he would be back for a SX-only deal in 27’ but there is smoke that may not be happening. Like most things Tomac, there is a lot of unknown, and it will be a waiting game, but it is something to be aware of as we close out remainder of 2026.