Haiden Deegan is no stranger to being "sendy" or what some might call a little sketchy at times, but at this years 2026 Budds Creek National, he put in a first moto charge and in the process about lost his beans a couple...or a few times and for that, he is your Mips Save of the Day.

Film: Peacock

Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

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