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Watch: Haiden Deegan's Wild Lap in First 450 Class Moto at Budds Creek National

August 25, 2026, 3:00pm
Mechanicsville, MD Budds CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Haiden Deegan is no stranger to being "sendy" or what some might call a little sketchy at times, but at this years 2026 Budds Creek National, he put in a first moto charge and in the process about lost his beans a couple...or a few times and for that, he is your Mips Save of the Day. 

Film: Peacock
Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

Save of the Day is brought to you by MIPS, a world leader in helmet-based safety and the company behind the Mips® safety system, trusted by helmet brands across a wide range of applications — from motocross and cycling to skiing and construction work. Used by riders of all skill levels and found in helmets from many of the top brands on the market today. Spot the difference, look for the yellow dot, and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.

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