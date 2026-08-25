Official: Coenen Brothers Set to Race SuperMotocross in USA in 2027
Big news here this morning with the Coenen brothers (Lucas and Sacha) signing an extension with Red Bull KTM that will see them transition from the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) to the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship in the USA.
This move was expected but is now finally official.
The release confirms Lucas Coenen will contest the 450SMX Class in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship before the SMX Playoffs, while Sacha Coenen will remain on a 250cc bike in the 250SMX Class (his 250SX division of supercross yet to be decided).
The following press release is from KTM:
Coenen brothers to make SuperMotocross transition for 2027 after fresh contract extension
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Grand Prix winners, Lucas and Sacha Coenen, will transfer from MXGP FIM World Championship competition to AMA SuperMotocross for 2027 and onwards.
The Belgian twins signed a multi-year deal to remain as Red Bull KTM factory riders and embarked on a successful first wildcard appearance in the AMA Pro National motocross series in Colorado. Lucas, who held the red plate as MXGP world championship leader in just his second season in the premier class with the KTM 450 SX-F, and Sacha –in MX2 title contention with the KTM 250 SX-F – have already earned multiple Grand Prix winners’ trophies this season.
Lucas finished 5th and 2nd in his two full-time MX2 years before classifying as 2025 MXGP runner-up in his rookie campaign; becoming the sport’s youngest-ever premier class GP winner at the same time. Sacha has been a front-runner in MX2 from the outset. He claimed at least one Grand Prix in MX2 for the last three years and grasped the red plate in 2026 as he remains in play for the championship. In 2027 Lucas and Sacha will contest the AMA 450SX/MX and 250SX/MX classes respectively with the East/West scheduling still to be decided.
Lucas Coenen: “I’m pumped to be able to confirm that we’ll be in the U.S. next year. When we went to Thunder Valley it was amazing and we’ve also been bringing the results for the team in GPs until some bad luck with the hip problem. 2027 will be a big change for the family but it’s a dream to make this move. Thanks to everyone at Red Bull KTM for making this next chapter possible.”
Sacha Coenen: “Super-excited. We still have big goals for the rest of MX2 this year but to have this deal confirmed means we can focus on the target and also get organized for 2027. There will be a lot to learn but it’s what we want to do. It’s very cool to have this opportunity. I can’t wait already.”
Robert Jonas, KTM Director Offroad Racing: “We know this is an amazing chance for both Lucas and Sacha to achieve new goals in their young careers after reaching the top of their Grand Prix categories in the world championship. It’s one of Red Bull KTM’s strengths that we can coordinate and provide these opportunities in different series for talented winners like the Coenens. We’ve believed in their potential for quite some time. There is still some Grand Prix wins to attempt before the start of a new adventure for all of us.”