Official: Coenen Brothers Set to Race SuperMotocross in USA in 2027

Big news here this morning with the Coenen brothers (Lucas and Sacha) signing an extension with Red Bull KTM that will see them transition from the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) to the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship in the USA.

This move was expected but is now finally official.

The release confirms Lucas Coenen will contest the 450SMX Class in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship before the SMX Playoffs, while Sacha Coenen will remain on a 250cc bike in the 250SMX Class (his 250SX division of supercross yet to be decided).

The following press release is from KTM:

Coenen brothers to make SuperMotocross transition for 2027 after fresh contract extension

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Grand Prix winners, Lucas and Sacha Coenen, will transfer from MXGP FIM World Championship competition to AMA SuperMotocross for 2027 and onwards.

The Belgian twins signed a multi-year deal to remain as Red Bull KTM factory riders and embarked on a successful first wildcard appearance in the AMA Pro National motocross series in Colorado. Lucas, who held the red plate as MXGP world championship leader in just his second season in the premier class with the KTM 450 SX-F, and Sacha –in MX2 title contention with the KTM 250 SX-F – have already earned multiple Grand Prix winners’ trophies this season.