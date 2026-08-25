Minear is sixth in 250MX points with four top five and eight top 10 finishes throughout the season. Certainly solid numbers.

“Definitely. When you put it that way, it’s like, ‘Wow. It is pretty good,'" he said on his season. "But I feel myself, I can still be better. Every weekend for a long time now, we’ve just been building and building. It’s kind of plateaued over the last two rounds, which I’m not stoked over. There are a few things that we’re trying to iron out. I think coming into this weekend, we’re in a very good position. I’ve been learning some new tracks here. It’s definitely tough, but at the end of the day, if you’re good enough, you’re good enough. There’s no point of making the excuse that you’ve never ridden a track. It’s part of the challenge.”

With the final AMA Pro Motocross Championship round set for Ironman Raceway on Saturday and the looming Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs, the #99 certainly has objectives he’d like to reach before heading into the off-season months.

“I want to start seeing some podiums,” stated Minear. “I think I’m definitely good enough. Throughout the week my speed is very good. We’ve been working on everything and kind of ironing out all the crinkles in the program and think we’re in a really good spot for this last round. I’m feeling good. I’ve done some testing. I’m feeling good on the bike and confident on the bike. I’m REALLY looking forward to Ironman. I’ve ridden Ironman a few times now, so it’s kind of not new to me. I’ve always had good results there, so I’m really looking forward to that round.”

Still quite new to the sprawling and quite formidable United States of America motocross scene, Minear has both learned and adapted to Yankee race speed and racecraft as he’s crisscrossed the nation.

“It’s tricky,” explained Minear. “The raw speed everybody has here is mind blowing. I think that has been what has kind of took me the longest to adjust to. My fitness is always good and everything is good, but going into the races, the speed was unbelievable. It was like, ‘Whoa, I’ve got to figure this out.' So we spent a lot of long days in the peak summer here in Florida with Jeanie Carmichael just doing sprint laps and getting my speed up to pace. I think that’s definitely one big thing this year. I’ve been working on the speed and I’m kind of on the same speed as everybody this year, so it definitely makes it a lot easier.”

And Kayden Minear came to the USA for one primary reason and that is to win. For the Australian, it’s nothing to do but win.

“I am here to win,” he declared. “And all my team guys are willing to do anything it takes. Sometimes a little too much and I find myself running myself into the ground working a little too hard sometimes. I’m willing to put in the work. You know I was speaking to my coach today and he said, ‘There are not many rookies that have done what you’ve done. There are not many who have shown the consistency that you’re showing this year.’ There are not that have done that, so I think we’re in a very good spot for next year. I’m looking forward to it.”