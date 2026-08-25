Cooper Webb Raises Hand for Team USA

Team USA sure seems to be in flux for the 2026 Motocross of Nations, as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing announced on Monday that it will not participate in this year's event, which at least leaves Haiden Deegan and Justin Cooper on the sidelines. Garrett Marchbanks was a candidate as Monster Energy Kawasaki was expressing interest in the event (which it usually does not participate in) but Steve Matthes mentioned on his PulpMX Show on Monday night that he hears Marchbanks and Kawasaki might be out.

Cooper Webb posted on Monday that he would be glad to return to Ernee, France (where he has raced the event before) if Team USA needs him. Yes, Webb is part of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing now, but his deal is up on October 1, and this race just happens to take place on October 4th. By then, it's expected that Webb will be racing Husqvarnas for Rick Ware Racing in FIM WSX, and eventually for Monster Energy Team Tedder in the U.S. Yes, that's a real thing.

To make this more intriguing, RJ Hampshire confirmed to us on Friday before Budds Creek that he was indeed out for this year's event, because he's switching teams to Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati and needs time to learn the bike. On Webb's instagram post, though, he wrote: "I mean, if you’re willing to do it on a new bike, I guess I’ll take on the challenge also. These colors don’t run." 🇺🇸

We don't know how much of this to take seriously. Marchbanks could still be with the team, and we've heard several 250 rider names (like Chance Hymas, who confirmed on Pulp that he would love to race) thrown around for 450 slots, also. We believe Levi Kitchen has a green light from Mitch Payton to go. But what will the team really be when it's announced this weekend? We'll know in a few days.