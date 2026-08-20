The tenth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450 Class
Mitchell Oldenburg – Banged Up | Out
Oldenburg went down hard at Unadilla in the first turn. He’s pretty banged up and will miss Budds Creek and Ironman.
Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out
Savatgy is expected to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs after dislocating his wrist in Denver.
Chase Sexton – Knee | Out
Sexton tore his ACL on media day at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the year.
250 Class
Casey Cochran – Concussion, Banged Up | Out
Cochran crashed hard at Unadilla and sustained a concussion. He’ll miss Budds Creek.
Evan Ferry – Knee | Out
Ferry sustained an ACL injury earlier this year that’s kept him away from racing. He tried to return at Unadilla, but his knee and leg just weren’t ready yet. He’ll miss the rest of the season.
Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out
Hammaker crashed hard and injured his shoulder at High Point. He’s out for the year.
Derek Kelley – Arm | Out
Kelley is looking to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs after breaking his humerus at High Point.
Cullin Park – Shoulder | Out
Park, who’s been dealing with a shoulder injury, tried to return to action at Unadilla but his shoulder just wasn’t up to the task yet. He’ll miss the rest of the season.
Nick Romano – Back | Out
Romano is currently on the sidelines due to a compression fracture to his T-6 vertebrae and an acute fracture to his T-5 vertebrae, which he sustained at Southwick.
Coty Schock – Wrist | Out
Schock is out for the season due to an injured lunate bone.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone, Head | Out
Shimoda is working on being ready for the SMX World Championship Playoffs after going down at t Southwick and breaking his collarbone and sustaining a concussion.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll is out for the season due to an injury to his right Achilles.
Enzo Temmerman – Concussion | Out
Temmerman is out indefinitely due to a concussion he sustained at High Point.
Max Vohland – Hand | Out
Vohland fractured his hand at High Point. He’d hoped to be back for Unadilla but his hand didn’t heal in time. He’ll be back for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.