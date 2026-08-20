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Updates on Cochran, Ferry, Park, Oldenburg, and More for Budds Creek National

Updates on Cochran, Ferry, Park, Oldenburg, and More for Budds Creek National

August 20, 2026, 2:00pm
Mechanicsville, MD Budds CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The tenth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Mitchell Oldenburg – Banged Up | Out

Oldenburg went down hard at Unadilla in the first turn. He’s pretty banged up and will miss Budds Creek and Ironman.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy is expected to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs after dislocating his wrist in Denver.

Chase Sexton – Knee | Out

Sexton tore his ACL on media day at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the year.

250 Class

Casey Cochran – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cochran crashed hard at Unadilla and sustained a concussion. He’ll miss Budds Creek.

Evan Ferry – Knee | Out

Ferry sustained an ACL injury earlier this year that’s kept him away from racing. He tried to return at Unadilla, but his knee and leg just weren’t ready yet. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker crashed hard and injured his shoulder at High Point. He’s out for the year.

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley is looking to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs after breaking his humerus at High Point.

Cullin Park – Shoulder | Out

Park, who’s been dealing with a shoulder injury, tried to return to action at Unadilla but his shoulder just wasn’t up to the task yet. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

Nick Romano – Back | Out

Romano is currently on the sidelines due to a compression fracture to his T-6 vertebrae and an acute fracture to his T-5 vertebrae, which he sustained at Southwick.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock is out for the season due to an injured lunate bone.

Jo Shimoda – Collarbone, Head | Out

Shimoda is working on being ready for the SMX World Championship Playoffs after going down at t Southwick and breaking his collarbone and sustaining a concussion.

Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out

Swoll is out for the season due to an injury to his right Achilles.

Enzo Temmerman – Concussion | Out

Temmerman is out indefinitely due to a concussion he sustained at High Point.

Max Vohland – Hand | Out

Vohland fractured his hand at High Point. He’d hoped to be back for Unadilla but his hand didn’t heal in time. He’ll be back for the SMX World Championship Playoffs.

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