The tenth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Mitchell Oldenburg – Banged Up | Out

Oldenburg went down hard at Unadilla in the first turn. He’s pretty banged up and will miss Budds Creek and Ironman.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy is expected to return for the SMX World Championship Playoffs after dislocating his wrist in Denver.

Chase Sexton – Knee | Out

Sexton tore his ACL on media day at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the year.

250 Class

Casey Cochran – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cochran crashed hard at Unadilla and sustained a concussion. He’ll miss Budds Creek.