JT on What Makes Budds Creek So Good and Close Tight Title Fights

Who’s Hot

LaLa Turner went 1-1 and was never really under pressure. She excels when the track is at its best. Her sprint speed is significantly better than the rest of the women.

Cole Davies overcame a big crash in qualifying to go 2-1 on the day and draw the points back to a single point. This was the place where he really showed promise in MX a year ago.

Chance Hymas continues to claw his way back to the front. He is getting a bit frustrated with mistakes, but I would guard against that if I was him. Frustration leads to forcing things and that leads to more mistakes.

Levi Kitchen lost six points which is a losing equation at this juncture, but his riding was likely the best it’s been since May.

Carson Mumford continues to impress. He is proving that he is capable on all types of tracks and conditions. Hard to not cheer for this guy.

Brodie Connolly and Alex Larwood both put in rides they should be proud of. This class is not easy to just jump into midstream and they did it with ease.

Jett Lawrence went from needing a miracle before moto two to being in the driver’s seat for this title.

Jorge Prado opened some eyes with his speed on Saturday. This weekend is big as far as validating what we saw at ‘Dilla. If he can’t back it up, many will say “that was just a Unadilla thing."

Garrett Marchbanks is quietly now a top five mainstay. He’s solid. The starts are not great but every other aspect is elite.

Mark Fineis might be the most interesting interview in moto. He’s also absolutely ripping.